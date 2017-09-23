What your coffee says about you

What coffee you drink says a lot about your personlity, the experts say.

THE type of coffee you drink says a lot about you, apparently.

News Corp caught up with Lavazza Australia Espresso Specialist John Kozsik recently to get the lowdown on what Australians are drinking, and what it says about them.

Latte: Latte lovers are softer, more romantic hard workers. Generally nice people. They can be an average Joe coffee drinker, creatures of habit. They don't like surprises and stick to daily routines - breakfast, coffee, work, lunch, work, coffee, work, gym, dinner, repeat!

Flat White: Straight-up traditionalists, at times brutally honest and they will tell you if your butt looks big in something. Will also try to feed you cannoli, bomboloni and other sweets to fatten you up so that they look like the skinny one in the photo, not you.

Long Black: A strong, busy on-the-go person with stamina. On the flip side, they do however also enjoy long walks on the beach, solo time, listening to instrumental mood music over a candlelight dinner, and flicking through the weekend paper.

Cappuccino: Chocolate dusting on top means cappuccino drinkers can be indulgent. This self-indulgence tends to mean they can also have a tendency to transform into hardcore party animals (too many espresso martinis), on a mission to wreak havoc worthy of the 6pm news, or die trying.

Short Black: The purist. Straight to business. Cultured coffee enthusiasts busy building the world around them, love attention to detail. Baristas usually rate these people highly at first, but quickly lose respect when sugar is added to the coffee.

Piccolo: Often found eating smashed avocado, piccolo drinkers are both health-conscious and like good things in small packages. More than likely to own a Dachshund and desperately trying not to over compensate.

Mocha: Sweet and innocent, the Mocha lover prefers nothing more than cuddles on the couch with their significant other on a Saturday night watching their favourite rom com, usually starring Richard Gere or Hugh Grant. They have strong opinions on whether the addition of marshmallows is necessary.

Caramel Latte: Often mistaken for a coffee expert, the caramel latte drinker often tells friends how much of a 'coffee' expert they are, rating cafes harsher than Gordon Ramsay. They should do everyone a favour and just get a milkshake.

Iced Coffee: The Iced Coffee drinker is good with their hands and is more often than not, a tradie. The iced coffee lover often pairs the chilled caffeinated beverage with some form of meat and pastry, such as sausage roll or meat pie, and in most cases are purchased before 10am.

