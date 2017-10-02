What your councillors had to say about the mail tray access

COUNCILLORS have given their opinions on the alleged breach of private mail trays, after revelations one councillor had gone through another's mail tray without permission.

In the council general meeting last Wednesday, councillor Stuart Taylor moved a motion to install secure, lockable mail boxes for councillors to help with security of confidential documents.

Council CEO Ken Diehm confirmed in the meeting that an investigation was launched after a councillor had allegedly went through a colleague's mail.

Cr Truscott said during the meeting it was his personal mail tray that had been tampered with by another councillor.

Cr Truscott had the most scathing criticism, saying it was a "despicable, low act".

"It just shows the lack of trust, and it's very unfortunate that in what should be a team there are individuals that are trying to create a divide with the intent to cause harm to another individual," Cr Truscott said.

"I condemn it absolutely; it's dishonourable, untrustworthy and shows a lack of integrity and respect."

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm confirmed there were two instances of mail trays being accessed without permission at Wednesday's meeting.

Here's what your other councillors had to say on the mail access allegations and the motion to provide lockable trays:

Cr James Hansen:

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Alistair Brightman

"It was surprising to hear, there's no reason why anyone would have to go through someone else's mail."

"I condemn any illegal activities, it is their property and it should be left alone."

Cr Anne Maddern:

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Anne Maddern. Alistair Brightman

"There is a process in place to put secure trays in there and that's a good thing. I'm totally unaware another councillor did access the mail, but I don't know if it's true or not."

Cr David Lewis:

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor David Lewis. Valerie Horton

"There are issues of concern, but I'll leave that to the appropriate parties to resolve in the fullness of time."

Cr Rolf Light:

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light. Alistair Brightman

"If it is true, yes it does surprise me."

"If we've got lockable trays, it's good to have security. I don't have a problem with the motion."

Cr Denis Chapman:

Councillor Denis Chapman will contest the deputy mayor position when it goes to a vote on April 12. Blake Antrobus

"This is an upgrade to the system. If someone left the door ajar (to the office), then anyone can walk in and see what's in the councillor's pigeon holes. This motion is a good idea."

Cr Stuart Taylor:

Fraser Coast Regional Council Councillor - Stuart Taylor. Valerie Horton

"It's concerning, that's why we're taking action. Even if there had been no suggestions of access it's too important to maintain care over the documents."

"It's not for me to condemn or pass judgment, it's for another authority other than me. There couldn't be a legitimate reason for the access."

Cr George Seymour:

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. George Seymour. Alistair Brightman

"The access of mail is a concern, and I think it's appropriate we get lockable trays. I'm not entirely sure what the allegation involves but given it's come to light it's a good idea."

Councillors Chris Loft, Daniel Sanderson and Darren Everard were contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.