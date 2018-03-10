What your councillors had to say on amalgamation

TEN years since the four shires became one, has amalgamation worked for the Fraser Coast?

The majority of your councillors say yes, pointing to the economic windfall in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

It follows a historic decision in March 2008 that led to the Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Woocoo councils and two divisions of the Tiaro shire forming the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

When asked about the benefits of amalgamation Councillor Rolf Light argued the region had greater geographical area and more 'buying power' for infrastructure projects.

He said this was particularly true for Maryborough and smaller Fraser Coast towns.

"Smaller towns would get less under a de-amalgamated council because of the lower rate base,” Cr Light said.

"With Maryborough, it would be harder to fix historical and large infrastructure like replacing the sewer mains because of the rate discrepancy.

"Amalgamation gave us the buying power for projects like this.”

It's a sentiment echoed by councillor Denis Chapman, who said roads and transport between the two towns had improved since amalgamation.

"We're seeing more and more businesses opening up in Maryborough, more people coming to the CBD,” Cr Chapman said.

"If we ran two councils in such close proximity with each other it would create extra expenses the community doesn't need.”

Some groups in the community have pushed for years to de-amalgamate the current council.

A petition circulated in 2015 to de-amalgamate and have Maryborough, Woocoo and Tiaro form its own council gathered more than 8,500 signatures.

But councillors aren't budging on the issue.

Councillor David Lewis said he couldn't see any benefit to the community trying to change it.

"De-amalgamating is just a distraction, especially considering smaller areas like Woocoo and Tiaro aren't very sustainable on their own because of the low rate base,” Cr Lewis said.

Councillor Stuart Taylor said drawing the communities together "put the region in a better place.”

He said the identities of smaller townships in the Fraser Coast had not been lost since the council amalgamated.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said while there was still parochialism, amalgamation helped bring about "better relationships” between Hervey Bay, Maryborough and smaller shires on the Fraser Coast.

"There's more opportunity for infrastructure projects because of a larger rates base,” Cr Sanderson said.

"We wouldn't have been able to get many of the investment projects if we hadn't amalgamated.”

Councillor Paul Truscott said the region should "strive forward united” rather than focussing on the past.

Acting mayor George Seymour said running one organisation was more cost-effective than having four separate councils.

Councillors James Hansen, Anne Maddern and Darren Everard were contacted for comment but did not respond before print deadline.