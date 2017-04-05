27°
News

REPORT CARD: Councillors rate their 12-month performance

Eliza Wheeler
| 5th Apr 2017 12:08 PM Updated: 12:34 PM
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAS been a turbulent 12 months since the current Fraser Coast Regional Council was elected.

With a quarter of the current council already over, the region's representatives have looked back at what they have achieved, and where they would like to improve.

 

Division 1 - James Hansen:

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

 

What were your main election promises during campaigning?

My major Election promises were to continue to fight for common sense, to fight for transparency, for basic infrastructure before "pie in the sky projects", to put people first.

Which of your promises have you delivered in the last 12 months?

I have stayed true to all the above promises, I'm happy to have voted against crazy things such as the sports precinct, and to have had things such as the sewerage in Howard finally on its way to become a reality, also major infrastructure works earmarked in the upcoming Budget.

LOVE READING ABOUT COUNCIL? CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE TOPIC

Which achievement are you most proud of from the last 12 months?

The biggest thing I'm proud of is standing behind the push to clean up the Culture of bullying within Council, to help make Council transparent, also working with the community.

Which ones are you still working on, and when do you expect to achieve them by?

The biggest thing I'm working on at moment is the upcoming sustainable farming conference, it's an international conference and the only one in Australia, September.

If you were to grade your own performance on a scale of A to F, what would you give yourself?

I won't grade myself, that's egotistical, I'll let my constituents grade me.

If you were to grade the council as a whole on a scale of A to F, what would you give the council?

Council a C.

In what areas do you think the council needs to improve the most, moving into the next 12 months?

Council needs to look after the whole area more so in my opinion, and to spend Ratepayer's (our boss) money wisely.

 

Division 2 - Anne Maddern:

Cr Anne Maddern
Cr Anne Maddern Contributed

 

What were your main election promises during campaigning?

I had a couple of main issues I canvassed during the election campaign, the first being a much greater communication between Council and the community, particularly all the smaller outlying communities and the second was to look at the rating system in an effort to make it more equitable and fairer. 

Which of your promises have you delivered in the last 12 months?

As for the communication lines, I have established a regular forum for organisations and members of small communities to come together to share ideas and raise issues with Council.

I have been pleased with the number of people attending and I believe we are making progress in that area.

Which ones are you still working on, and when do you expect to achieve them by?

In addition, we will be rolling out in the near future a customer service van to visit these outer communities once a month to provide customer service facilities and a book swap on a trial basis.

In relation to the rating system, Council is currently in the process of working with members of the community and a consultant to review the rates system. 

Many options are on the table. 

No decisions have been made but I believe that this is a first in terms of looking at the whole of the rating system and not just tweaking around the edges. 

Once Council has an adopted position, I look forward to communicating that to the whole of the community remembering that there are community representatives who have contributed to the adopted position.

In what areas do you think the council needs to improve the most, moving into the next 12 months?

In the future, I would like to see Council working in partnership with residents, a partnership that works effectively to develop infrastructure, policies, and a future vision for our community which is the "best fit" for all of our various communities.  I look forward to developing that partnership.

 

Division 3 - Paul Truscott:

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Paul Truscott. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Paul Truscott. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

 

What were your main election promises during campaigning?

During the election campaign, I made it quite clear that I wasn't going to make any election promises, but the only promise I made was that I would work hard in the job, representing the Fraser Coast.

I believe I am working at that daily.

You can't make promises in this role, as it depends on the decision of a majority of the Councillors, not just what one person wants.

Which achievement are you most proud of from the last 12 months?

Some examples I have of working in the role include: Making the change to allow for more RV's into Maryborough. Footpaths throughout my division, particularly for the Maryborough Special School and Fairhaven Retirement Village.

Lots of work with numerous local community groups, local charities and local schools.

New equipment and alterations at Ululah / Anzac Park.

Formation of the Fraser Coast Aviation Advisory Group.

Working with Wide Bay Motor Complex to advance their development.

Working with our Sister City Committee (Leshan, China and Kasukabe, Japan).

The satisfaction of helping individuals achieve results from their concerns. Keeping locals informed as much as possible of what is happening around them in the region.

Which ones are you still working on, and when do you expect to achieve them by?

I am particularly looking forward to the huge number of projects that are due to be completed this year throughout the entire region with the funding from the State Government. 

I am happy working with my current portfolio responsibilities of Aviation and Innovation and looking forward to seeing outcomes such as fuel hopefully becoming a reality at the Maryborough Airport, and developing the Fraser Coast Aviation Advisory Group; and for when we can officially open the Fraser Coast Innovation Hub, this will be a great boost for our region.

Council's staff are a great asset worth acknowledging and working with these skilled people to make the region a better place is an achievement to be proud of.

There are more developments in the pipeline and I look forward to sharing information on them as they come to fruition.

If you were to grade your own performance on a scale of A to F, what would you give yourself?

I'll let the community grade myself and the Council on performance.

In what areas do you think the council needs to improve the most, moving into the next 12 months?

Over the next 12 months I would like to see Council provide a united and stronger leadership, to strengthen the community for it to grow from within, building on what we have and who we are.

 

Division 4 - Daniel Sanderson:

BEAUTIFUL BANYAN:Councillor Daniel Sanderson stands in front of the Banyan Fig at Queens Park.
BEAUTIFUL BANYAN:Councillor Daniel Sanderson stands in front of the Banyan Fig at Queens Park. contributed

 

 What were your main election promises during campaigning?

-          Continue CBD Revitalisation - Achieved and in progress

-          Safer City and Community (CCTV and Youth Participation) - achieved with CCTV Cameral rollout across City and also extension of Maryborough Skate Facility.

-          More activity and events in City (dinners, festivals, parties, markets) - achieved and in progress.

-          Grow the RV Market and opportunities - achieved and in progress.

-          More business assistance and incentive packages - achieved and in progress.

-          Best possible return on investment (rates) - achieved and in progress.

-          Advocate all of rate revenue spent 80% or higher locally - jobs creation - achieved and in progress.

-          Strong experienced leadership and action - achieving.

-          Major park enhancements continuing (new small water play area) - achieved and in progress.

-          To listen, respond and deliver the best I can for you - always ongoing

Which of your promises have you delivered in the last 12 months?

Majority I have been able to help advocate for and see come to fruition - some are also works in progress which help you remain focussed and deliver on what our community desires and would like to see occur

Which achievement are you most proud of from the last 12 months?

I am most proud of all we have achieved through a team effort, team works makes dreams work, in other words a team can achieve much more than one person.  We have been able to achieve some amazing milestones for our community - I think one standout would be the amazing community responses to our CBD Street parties which are built and created to help strengthen our community and business community (I have attached a couple of pictures of our recent Christmas Street Party)

Which ones are you still working on, and when do you expect to achieve them by?

Most can be extended on which is an exciting opportunity for each objective.  One large focus will be to see a new party style event kick off in Hervey Bay later this year and also see a new event for our region also be established which will be announced over the coming months. Exciting plans in store for our region.

If you were to grade your own performance on a scale of A to F, what would you give yourself?

I give 100% effort and dedication in all that I do and will allow the community to make a decision on how they see my and Council's performance. In all that I do, I will always give my best.

If you were to grade the council as a whole on a scale of A to F, what would you give the council?

There is always room for improvement in any team.  I think we are making our regional vision clear which is imperative on delivering what our community wants to see occur.  I want to now focus on delivering what the community want to see happen which drives me each and every day to make the changes people want to see happen.

In what areas do you think the council needs to improve the most, moving into the next 12 months?

I think we need to settle any personal agendas, place any egos or personality clashes aside and work for the greater good of our region - that is I am sure why we all placed our hand up to help lead our region, we now need to ensure this happens and not let anything else get in the way. 

 

Division 5 - Rolf Light:

 

Fraser Coast Regional Council 2016/17 budget - Cr. Rolf Light.
Fraser Coast Regional Council 2016/17 budget - Cr. Rolf Light. Alistair Brightman

 

(Awaiting response)

 

Division 6 - David Lewis:

Cr David Lewis
Cr David Lewis Alistair Brightman

 

(Awaiting response)

 

Division 7 - Darren Everard:

Cr Darren Everard
Cr Darren Everard Blake Antrobus

 

What were your main election promises during campaigning?

•             Continual improvement of the draining system across Division 7

•             The securement of a fixed jetty structure for River Heads

•             Continual improvement of the local Division 7 road networks

•             Continual delivery of improvements to Division 7 parks open spaces

•             Protection of the conditions in place at the Hervey Bay Airport

The Fraser Coast has its fair share of broader challenges that are matters that need major attention from higher levels of government that the Fraser Coast Regional Council we need to form workable partnerships to deliver more for our whole community.

Boarder Council Vision

•             Continue the development of the Fraser Coast into the regional events capital of Queensland

•             The securing of the HMAS Tobruk as a premier dive wreck for the Fraser Coast attracting 1000's of new visitors every year

•             Improve community relations with council to the best of my ability

•             Improve council relationships with the Federal and State Governments to the best of my ability

•             Offer a more open and community focused business model

•             Protect the Fraser Coast lifestyle

•             Balanced planning for the future of the Fraser Coast

Which of your promises have you delivered in the last 12 months?

·         The commitment of a fixed jetty structure for River Heads

·         The securing of the HMAS Tobruk dive wreck for the Fraser Coast

Which achievement are you most proud of from the last 12 months?

 All project are important

Which ones are you still working on, and when do you expect to achieve them by?

The listed project as works in progress.

If you were to grade your own performance on a scale of A to F, what would you give yourself?

I would not like to offer a grade but add that I think my own performance is a work in progress and I have giving it my best shot.

If you were to grade the council as a whole on a scale of A to F, what would you give the council?

I would not like to offer a grade as I think again it is a work in progress.

In what areas do you think the council needs to improve the most, moving into the next 12 months?

The council is a work in progress and the elected body needs to focus on the important task of planning for the future of the region.

 

Division 8 - Denis Chapman:

Cr Denis Chapman
Cr Denis Chapman Blake Antrobus

 

(Awaiting response)

 

Division 9 - Stuart Taylor:

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Stuart Taylor. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Stuart Taylor. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

 

What were your main election promises during campaigning?

During the election campaign I focused on my achievements from the last term and avoided making too many election commitments.

I did make the following commitments in progressing the following: 

·         Increase construction of footpaths and bikeways. Over the past year Council has invested a considerable amount in footpaths across the region and working to improve pedestrian access. This is an achievement that I and other Councillors are committed to delivering. I am very proud of the further construction and expansion of the mobility corridor. 

·         Cap dog and cat registrations. The cost of cat and dog registration was capped at the last budget.

Which ones are you still working on, and when do you expect to achieve them by?

Increase to the pensioner rebate from $150 to $200: this is still going through negotiations with the Council Budget process and has yet to be achieved. 

Support USC's aspiration of 4000 students on the Fraser Coast: Council is progressing Masterplanning for the Hervey Bay Education Precinct and Hervey Bay Transit Centre.

This commitment to infrastructure will support USC's future growth. 

If you were to grade your own performance on a scale of A to F, what would you give yourself?

I give 100% effort and am committed to my role of serving our community. I believe that in a democracy it is the voters that determine whether I have delivered. 

If you were to grade the council as a whole on a scale of A to F, what would you give the council?

I am very proud of the effort of Council staff in their achievements this year.  The parks and gardens are looking fantastic, roads and footpaths are being constructed, development approvals are being progress and our staff are representing the Council with distinction.

If I was to give staff a grade it would be A+. 

In what areas do you think the council needs to improve the most, moving into the next 12 months?

Our greatest area of improvement is our setting our strategic direction for the coming years and respecting the democratic vote of the Chamber. 

 

Division 10 - George Seymour:

Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Deputy Mayor - George Seymour. Valerie Horton

 

What were your main election promises during campaigning?

More pedestrian footpaths where needed, particularly connecting schools, shops and residence.

The extension of the Mobility Corridor, including missing links in Hervey Bay as well as further work to connect to Maryborough

Which of your promises have you delivered in the last 12 months?

Major footpaths including over a kilometre being constructed right now beside Boat Harbour Drive in Urangan as well as other ones near schools and shops.

Which achievement are you most proud of from the last 12 months?

The highlight over the past year for me has been working with a great group of community members to organise the Urangan Pier Centenary Celebrations, which was last month.

Which ones are you still working on, and when do you expect to achieve them by?

In the previous term we built the missing link in the mobility corridor at Urangan.

Earlier this year we extended the path out to Nikenbah and by the end of the year it will be extended all the way to Takura.

I think the old railway corridor is a great way to highlight our rail heritage her as well as promoting bicycle use and pedestrian access.

If you were to grade your own performance on a scale of A to F, what would you give yourself?

B

If you were to grade the council as a whole on a scale of A to F, what would you give the council?

B

In what areas do you think the council needs to improve the most, moving into the next 12 months?

We as a group need to better focus on our shared values and shared commitment to the community.

It is easy to see where we differ on specific issues but we have all become involved because we want to see the Fraser Coast prosper as a healthy, vibrant and productive community. 

We need to focus on what unites us, not what divides us.

 

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft:

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft. Valerie Horton

 

(Awaiting response)

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast regional council local government elections 2016

Funeral for family killed in horror Bruce Hwy triple fatal

Funeral for family killed in horror Bruce Hwy triple fatal

The funeral has been planned for the three family members tragically killed near Curra last week

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Road death leads to Bruce Hwy safety investigation

The road design will be looked at as part of the investigation.

REPORT CARD: Councillors rate their 12-month performance

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -

Find out what they're proud of and what they want to improve on.

Local Partners

Think graffiti is all bad? Nope. It's a form of modern art

As part of National Youth Week, a graffiti workshop was run to encourage young people to explore this style of art.

New president takes position at local Probus Club

The Mixed Probus Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

The club will celebrate its 15th birthday this year.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

Smurfs: The Lost Village — animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!