32°
Whats On

What's on: 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast on Friday

9th Mar 2017 10:22 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEED something to do to end your week?

There is plenty happening on the Fraser Coast on Friday if you're lucky enough to have the day off work. 

1. Free guided Maryborough heritage walking tour.

The walk starts at 9am. Take a guided walking tour of the city with one of their local guides. Dressed in period costume, their guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil. Tours depart City Hall Monday to Saturday. For more call 1800 214 789 or visit www.ourfrasercoast.com.au.

Mary River sunrise
Mary River sunrise Ben Duffy

2. Twilight Markets.

A small but fun market is held every Friday at Urangan from 2.30pm. There are stalls offering toys, jewellery, wallets, charms, children's clothes and much more. Free entry. Urangan marina.

3. Hervey Bay Laughter Yoga/Wellness Class.

From 10am you can experience this unique laughter yoga/wellness class to get your day off to a happy start. The cost is $3. Meet at the APSL Hall, 61 Hunter St, Hervey Bay. For more information call Bev or Darryl on 0466 938 613.

4. Rattle and Rhyme.

Take your little one along to the Hervey Bay Library at 9.30am or 10.30am for this free event. The morning is for new borns right through to two year olds.  Fraser Coast Libraries Rattle and Rhyme program is a lapsit program designed to introduce children to language through songs, rhymes and stories. The program is aimed at children under two years of age. Each sessions lasts about 30 minutes. For more call Hervey Bay Library on 4197 4220.

Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library.
Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library. Joshuah Buckle

5. Bellydance and Bollywood dance.

Arabian Nights Bollywood Dreams holds classes each Friday during the school term from 6pm. Your first lesson is free, so come and try at the CWA Hall, Pugul St, Urangan. Phone Lorna on 0416 463 686. Lessons $10 or concession $8.

Ever wanted to learn how to bellydance?
Ever wanted to learn how to bellydance? Supplied

6. Tea with Mary

Every Thursday and Friday from 9.30am (bookings essential) your very own Mary Poppins inspired character will guide you on a personalised tour of Maryborough.  You'll discover serendipitous links with the novels and Maryborough of old, as well as fascinating snippets about the old ports city. The cost is $20 per person.

7. My Fair Lady

Join Maryborough Players with live orchestra at the Brolga Theatre at 7.30pm.  My Fair Lady is a musical based on George Bernard Shaw's Pygmallion, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Lowe. For more information call 4122 6060.

8. Travelling North

The humorous, iconic play tells of a couple who find new life in a twilight love affair, to the consternation of their children. It is a search for meaning in a life shortly to end. Show runs March 3-19. Tickets $25 Adults, $20 Concession/Members. For more call (07) 4124 1271.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwhatson things to do whatson what's on

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Recent businesses to shut up shop on the Fraser Coast

Recent businesses to shut up shop on the Fraser Coast

TOYWORLD isn't the only business to close down in the region of late.

'We can no longer compete here': Toyworld owner

Hervey Bay Toyworld owner Greg Forbes said he sometimes felt like he was 'treading water' with the competition in the area.

The business will close on March 19

Pauline Hanson: 'I was wrong about vaccinations, OK?'

Pauline Hanson's One Nation is facing hurdles in its fight for WA.

“I get absolutely nothing out of it,” she told Sunrise.

Another day another outrage, this time pedestrian lights

Jena Gotziaman, Kayleigh Rockett and Krysti Gotziaman under a digitally altered pedestrian light.

Chances are things are probably going pretty good in your life.

Local Partners

Your chance to complete a half-marathon in Bay

There are events to walk, run and bike in the Bay Break.

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

CHANGES: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's Queensland leader, Buderim MP Steve Dickson, has announced a game-changing policy for future state and local elections.

EXCLUSIVE: One Nation's policy to change election experience forever

What's on: 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast on Friday

Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library.

Need something to do to end your week?

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

The film adaptation of this popular novel combines brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast including Toni Collette and Hugo Weaving.

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 12.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Susan Carland on becoming a Muslim and her love for Waleed

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

Islam was not her first option.

'Cash me ousside' girl given jaw-dropping makeover

TALK about a transformation.

Chris Hemsworth 'crashes' Byron Bay wedding

Chris Hemsworth crashes this lucky couple's Byron Bay wedding. Courtesy of bluetulipimaging.com.au

Bride had no idea who the movie star was

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... $155,000

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Beautiful Quarter Acre Block

243 Oregan Creek Road, Toogoom 4655

Residential Land Beautiful quarter acre block (with established trees) to build your dream home ... Submit an Offer

Beautiful quarter acre block (with established trees) to build your dream home on. Walk to beach and township shops and only minutes drive to Hervey Bay CBD.

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $485,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Why you should buy a house right now on the Fraser Coast

Thinking of buying property on the Fraser Coast? Now may be the perfect time.

Thinking of buying a home in the region? Now may be the best time.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!