What's on: 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast on Friday

NEED something to do to end your week?

There is plenty happening on the Fraser Coast on Friday if you're lucky enough to have the day off work.

1. Free guided Maryborough heritage walking tour.

The walk starts at 9am. Take a guided walking tour of the city with one of their local guides. Dressed in period costume, their guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back to a time when Maryborough was a thriving port, and the place where about 22,000 new settlers took their first steps on Australian soil. Tours depart City Hall Monday to Saturday. For more call 1800 214 789 or visit www.ourfrasercoast.com.au.

Mary River sunrise Ben Duffy

2. Twilight Markets.

A small but fun market is held every Friday at Urangan from 2.30pm. There are stalls offering toys, jewellery, wallets, charms, children's clothes and much more. Free entry. Urangan marina.

3. Hervey Bay Laughter Yoga/Wellness Class.

From 10am you can experience this unique laughter yoga/wellness class to get your day off to a happy start. The cost is $3. Meet at the APSL Hall, 61 Hunter St, Hervey Bay. For more information call Bev or Darryl on 0466 938 613.

4. Rattle and Rhyme.

Take your little one along to the Hervey Bay Library at 9.30am or 10.30am for this free event. The morning is for new borns right through to two year olds. Fraser Coast Libraries Rattle and Rhyme program is a lapsit program designed to introduce children to language through songs, rhymes and stories. The program is aimed at children under two years of age. Each sessions lasts about 30 minutes. For more call Hervey Bay Library on 4197 4220.

Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library. Joshuah Buckle

5. Bellydance and Bollywood dance.

Arabian Nights Bollywood Dreams holds classes each Friday during the school term from 6pm. Your first lesson is free, so come and try at the CWA Hall, Pugul St, Urangan. Phone Lorna on 0416 463 686. Lessons $10 or concession $8.

Ever wanted to learn how to bellydance? Supplied

6. Tea with Mary

Every Thursday and Friday from 9.30am (bookings essential) your very own Mary Poppins inspired character will guide you on a personalised tour of Maryborough. You'll discover serendipitous links with the novels and Maryborough of old, as well as fascinating snippets about the old ports city. The cost is $20 per person.

7. My Fair Lady

Join Maryborough Players with live orchestra at the Brolga Theatre at 7.30pm. My Fair Lady is a musical based on George Bernard Shaw's Pygmallion, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Lowe. For more information call 4122 6060.

8. Travelling North

The humorous, iconic play tells of a couple who find new life in a twilight love affair, to the consternation of their children. It is a search for meaning in a life shortly to end. Show runs March 3-19. Tickets $25 Adults, $20 Concession/Members. For more call (07) 4124 1271.