Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Street Party.
Maryborough Street Party. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now
Whats On

WHAT'S ON: 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast (Sept 15-16)

Blake Antrobus
by
14th Sep 2018 3:35 PM

SATURDAY

Maryborough Street Party

When: 5-10pm

Where: Maryborough CBD

What: This weekend's street party will take on the technology theme to run in conjunction with the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. Vendors, amusement rides, games and a pop-up bar will feature. Soul City will perform.

Cost: Free entry

International Coastal Clean-up

When: From 11am

Where: Scarness Jetty

What: Pacific Whale Foundation Australia is hosting a beach clean-up as part of the International Coastal Clean-up. Volunteers should bring their own gardening gloves.

Cost: Free entry

Rotary Book Sale

Book sale for Rotary
Book sale for Rotary Hayden Johnson

 

When: 8am-2pm

Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

What: Hundreds of books for all ages and categories at this sale, hosted by the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise.

Cost: Free entry
 

Urangan Pier Markets

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market.
Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free
 

Torquay Beachside Markets

Torquay Beachside Markets - beekeeper Ivan Neilsen from Maryborough with his honey for sale. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Torquay Beachside Markets - beekeeper Ivan Neilsen from Maryborough with his honey for sale. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

 

SUNDAY

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am, Sunday

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800214789.

Cost: Free

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.

Cost: Free entry for members, $5 for public

ALL WEEKEND

Fraser Coast Technology Challenge

Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - The Red Hot Rookies.
Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - The Red Hot Rookies. Alistair Brightman


When: 8am-2.30pm today, continuing tomorrow  with the HPV race

Where: Street circuit around Maryborough State High School

What: Join the Maryborough community for this year's Technology Challenge, featuring top-notch designs from Maryborough students. Trophy presentations start this  afternoon and will continue tomorrow with the HPV race.

Cost: Free entry

Lines in the Sand Writer's Festival

Attendees at last year's Lines in the Sand Festival.
Attendees at last year's Lines in the Sand Festival. Contributed


When: Workshops from 9am over today and tomorrow,  full program available from frasercoast.qld.gov.au/lines -in-the-sand

Where: Fraser Coast USC and Hervey Bay Library

What: Join writers and speakers like Helene Young, William McInnes and Garry Crew for discussions on writing, book publishing and editing tips.

Cost: Ticketed events from $10. Book at frasercoast.qld.gov.au/lines- in-the-sand

Related Items

Show More
fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay maryborough whats on whats on fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Eight-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    Eight-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    News TWO people are in a serious condition and two people have died after a horror head-on crash along the Bruce Highway at Childers.

    WATCH: Three fires in Hervey Bay in three hours

    WATCH: Three fires in Hervey Bay in three hours

    News In Urangan, a greenhouse burst into flames just before 3pm

    Fire forces evacuation at Bay retirement village

    Fire forces evacuation at Bay retirement village

    News QFES crews are currently on scene.

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    Weather Expect weekend highs in the 30s for much of the state

    Local Partners