WHAT'S ON: 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast (Sept 15-16)

SATURDAY



Maryborough Street Party



When: 5-10pm



Where: Maryborough CBD



What: This weekend's street party will take on the technology theme to run in conjunction with the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. Vendors, amusement rides, games and a pop-up bar will feature. Soul City will perform.



Cost: Free entry



International Coastal Clean-up



When: From 11am



Where: Scarness Jetty



What: Pacific Whale Foundation Australia is hosting a beach clean-up as part of the International Coastal Clean-up. Volunteers should bring their own gardening gloves.



Cost: Free entry

Rotary Book Sale

Book sale for Rotary Hayden Johnson

When: 8am-2pm



Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre



What: Hundreds of books for all ages and categories at this sale, hosted by the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise.



Cost: Free entry



Urangan Pier Markets

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

When: 7am-1pm



Where: Pier Park, Urangan



What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.



Cost: Free



Torquay Beachside Markets

Torquay Beachside Markets - beekeeper Ivan Neilsen from Maryborough with his honey for sale. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

SUNDAY



Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour



When: 9am, Sunday



Where: Maryborough City Hall



What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800214789.



Cost: Free



Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club



When: 6pm



Where: Zephyr St theatre



What: Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.



Cost: Free entry for members, $5 for public



ALL WEEKEND



Fraser Coast Technology Challenge

Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - The Red Hot Rookies. Alistair Brightman



When: 8am-2.30pm today, continuing tomorrow with the HPV race



Where: Street circuit around Maryborough State High School



What: Join the Maryborough community for this year's Technology Challenge, featuring top-notch designs from Maryborough students. Trophy presentations start this afternoon and will continue tomorrow with the HPV race.



Cost: Free entry



Lines in the Sand Writer's Festival

Attendees at last year's Lines in the Sand Festival. Contributed



When: Workshops from 9am over today and tomorrow, full program available from frasercoast.qld.gov.au/lines -in-the-sand



Where: Fraser Coast USC and Hervey Bay Library



What: Join writers and speakers like Helene Young, William McInnes and Garry Crew for discussions on writing, book publishing and editing tips.



Cost: Ticketed events from $10. Book at frasercoast.qld.gov.au/lines- in-the-sand