WHAT'S ON: 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast (Sept 15-16)
SATURDAY
Maryborough Street Party
When: 5-10pm
Where: Maryborough CBD
What: This weekend's street party will take on the technology theme to run in conjunction with the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. Vendors, amusement rides, games and a pop-up bar will feature. Soul City will perform.
Cost: Free entry
International Coastal Clean-up
When: From 11am
Where: Scarness Jetty
What: Pacific Whale Foundation Australia is hosting a beach clean-up as part of the International Coastal Clean-up. Volunteers should bring their own gardening gloves.
Cost: Free entry
Rotary Book Sale
When: 8am-2pm
Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre
What: Hundreds of books for all ages and categories at this sale, hosted by the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise.
Cost: Free entry
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Torquay Beachside Markets
SUNDAY
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am, Sunday
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800214789.
Cost: Free
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St theatre
What: Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.
Cost: Free entry for members, $5 for public
ALL WEEKEND
Fraser Coast Technology Challenge
When: 8am-2.30pm today, continuing tomorrow with the HPV race
Where: Street circuit around Maryborough State High School
What: Join the Maryborough community for this year's Technology Challenge, featuring top-notch designs from Maryborough students. Trophy presentations start this afternoon and will continue tomorrow with the HPV race.
Cost: Free entry
Lines in the Sand Writer's Festival
When: Workshops from 9am over today and tomorrow, full program available from frasercoast.qld.gov.au/lines -in-the-sand
Where: Fraser Coast USC and Hervey Bay Library
What: Join writers and speakers like Helene Young, William McInnes and Garry Crew for discussions on writing, book publishing and editing tips.
Cost: Ticketed events from $10. Book at frasercoast.qld.gov.au/lines- in-the-sand