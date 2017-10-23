What's a good age to tell kids mum and dad are Santa?

What is a good age to tell a child that mummy and daddy are Santa Claus?

ON THE Fraser Coast Chronicle's Facebook page, one of the age-old debates raged this weekend.

People gave many different responses on the Chronicle's post.

Marlie Lovelock questioned whether parents needed to tell their children anything.

"We all need some magic in the this," she wrote.

"Children grow up way too fast as it is in this day and age.

"Let them believe for as long as they want."

Steve Kaminski said he told his kids the truth.

"I say that some kids tell other kids that Santa is not real but its only when you get to be a parent that you learn you were wrong and that Santa really does exist," he wrote.

"Then you feel really silly for not believing for all those years.

"That way my kids know that anyone who says Santa is not real is just not old enough, or wise enough to know the real truth," he continued.

"And as we are all smart enough to know, kids read Facebook so this is where you tell the truth."

Juanita Howard wrote "if you don't believe, you don't receive".

She said her 18 and 11-year-olds both still believed in Santa.

"It's about the spirit of giving."

Gus Warde said kids found out in their own time.

"My older sister put doubts in my mind which were confirmed when on rising at some ungodly hour Christmas morning to find under the tree was bare," he wrote.

"They will work it out themselves, let kids be kids," Abbey Esther Vincent-York wrote.

Marilyn Bish said if the child asked her, she would tell them the truth about Santa.

