What's all the smoke around the Fraser Coast?

Smoke as a result of controlled burns on the Fraser Coast.

WONDERING what's behind our hazy skies?

They are the result of controlled fire burns currently being undertaken to help prevent wildfires forming in the upcoming warmer months.

Maryborough Rural Fire Service acting area director Ross Stacey said all but one fire had gone completely to plan in the last few days.

"On Friday, a couple of brigades were called to Bidwell because a hazard reduction fire got away,” Mr Stacey said.

"Now as conditions are already warming up, people need to be very careful if they are doing burns.”

These fires will continue, as part of QFRS' Operation Cool Burn initiative, as long as weather conditions allow.

Mr Stacey said the station received phone calls from worried residents about the nature of the fires.

"It's positive to see that people are on alert,” he said.

"When doing a hazard reduction, there are people on site and it's a planned event.

"If there's nobody on site and it's a free burning, it could be a wildlife incident.”

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers were doing planned burns on Fraser Island over the weekend.

One of the fires was at Waddy Point and another near Postan's old logging camp on the western side of the island.

If you would like to conduct a hazard reduction fire, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au to find out how to get a permit.