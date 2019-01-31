What's on the big screen this week

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges in a scene from the movie Ben Is Back.

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges in a scene from the movie Ben Is Back. Supplied

JULIA Roberts returns to the screen in top form in the family drama Ben is Back.

Hot on the heels of her acclaimed performance in the TV series Homecoming, the Oscar winner plays a mother desperately trying to help her son get sober while also protecting the rest of her family.

Also out this week is a political drama ripped from the headlines starring Australia's own Hugh Jackman. The Wolverine star plays Gary Hart, an American Senator whose presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair.

Also out this week is The Hate U Give, a surprisingly good young adult film based on the book of the same name by Angie Thomas starring The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Ben is Back (M)

Ben Burns returns home from rehab to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve. His wary mother Holly welcomes her beloved son's return, but soon learns he is still very much in harm's way.

Why you should see it: An incandescent central performance by Julia Roberts lights up this tale of love and addiction. Read the review.

The Front Runner (M)

This film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice.

Why you should see it: This compelling drama, starring Hugh Jackman, doesn't analyse its subject matter as deeply as it could but as an ensemble piece it's an interesting watch.

The Hate U Give (M)

Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and stand up for what's right.

Why you should see it: Just when you thought YA literature was in danger of disappearing down a dystopian black hole comes a game-changing coming-of-age story told from the perspective of a young African-American woman. Read the review.

Continuing

Green Book (M)

Tony Lip, a working-class Italian-American bouncer, takes on a job as a chauffeur for Dr. Don Shirley, a highly-educated African-American classical pianist, on a two-month tour of concert venues in the racially charged deep south.

Why you should see it: The chemistry of Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali anchor this smooth-running comedy drama. Read the review.

The Mule (M)

A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.

Why you should see it: Don't expect an in-depth look at the drug trade. Based on an amazing true story, Clint Eastwood's latest effort as director and star is clunky but enjoyable.

Dragon Ball Super ­- The Movie: Broly (PG)

Goku and Vegeta face their deadliest challenge yet when they experience the power and might of an unknown Saiyan named Broly.

Why you should see it: This fast-paced film delivers just want long-time Dragon Ball fans want. Newbies may feel a bit lost but it's still colourful and entertaining.

Mary Queen of Scots (MA 15+)

Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

Why you should see it: What, on paper, sounds like a great period drama comes off more like a 16th Century chick flick which doesn't hold much of a candle to The Favourite. Read the review.

Glass (M)

Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities.

Why you should see it: This long-awaited final chapter in M. Night Shyamalan's comic book trilogy brings together three big names for an epic final showdown. Read the interview with Samuel L Jackson.

Storm Boy (PG)

Storm Boy has grown up to be Michael Kingley, a successful retired businessman and grandfather. When Kingley starts to see images from his past that he can't explain, he is forced to remember his long-forgotten childhood, growing up on an isolated coastline with his father.

Why you should see it: The new Storm Boy is effective family entertainment that brings this great Australian story to a new generation. Read the review.

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG)

Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies to take on the wicked enchantress Morgana.

Why you should see it: This charming, family-friendly adventure breaks free of the constraints of more traditional adaptations to create an inventive, modern quest. Read the review.

Instant Family (PG)

A couple find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children.

Why you should see it: There's an appealing, lived-in quality to this accessible family comedy starring Australia's Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg. Read the review.

Pick of the Litter (G)

Five determined puppies begin the journey to become guide dogs for the blind. It's a rigorous, two-year process that will take them from the care of selfless foster volunteers to specialised trainers to, if they make the cut, a lifelong human companion.

Why you should see it: This puppy documentary is just as heart-warming as you'd expect and gives a valuable insight into how guide dogs are trained. Read the review.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

As Hiccup fulfils his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

Why you should see it: This final instalment of the animated adventure franchise is surprisingly emotional as favourite characters finally grow up. Read the interview with director Dean DeBlois.

Mary Poppins Returns (G)

In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Why you should see it: Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are practically perfect in this long-awaited sequel, which stays true to the spirit of the original film. Read the review.