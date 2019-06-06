What's on the big screen this week

AFTER the double musical whammy of Disney's live remake of Aladdin and the Elton John musical fantasy Rocketman, cinema-goers are back in superhero territory.

Hot off the heels of her final season of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner helm the latest X-Men film Dark Phoenix.

The film reunites the First Class cast of mutants as they battle to contain Jean Grey's increasingly unstable powers as an alien force threatens earth.

Also out this week is the espionage drama Red Joan, based on the real-life story of the KGB's longest serving British spy.

RELATED: FANS ECSTATIC AS BEYONCE SPEAKS IN LION KING TRAILER

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (M)

Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.

Why you should see it: Fans hope this Sophie Turner-led film will wrap up the current era of The X-Men on a high after a bumpy run for the mutant saga.

Red Joan (M)

The story of Joan Stanley, who was exposed as the KGB's longest-serving British spy.

Why you should see it: Not even the considerable talents of star Judi Dench can save this underwhelming espionage drama. Read the review.

Continuing

Rocketman (M)

A musical fantasy about how a small-town boy and shy piano prodigy became Elton John, one of the most iconic figures in pop music and culture.

Why you should see it: Hollywood seems to be on a bit of a musical biopic roll after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, but with his vocal chops and blessing from Elton John himself, Taron Egerton is a worthy leading man. Read the review.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (M)

The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Why you should see it: Warner Brothers' and Legendary's big-budget reboot of the Godzilla franchise goes from strength to strength. Following on from the 2014 film, this clash of the titans must be seen on the big screen. Read the review.

Aladdin (PG)

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Why you should see it: Despite worries over Will Smith's half-human, half CGI Genie, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive for Disney's latest live-action remake. Read the review.

2040 (G)

Award-winning director Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film) embarks on a journey to explore what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream.

Why you should see it: Some of the answers offered in the film will shock you, but always in a positive way. Read the interview with Damon Gameau.

Brightburn (MA 15+)

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?

Why you should see it: This is an interesting horror take on the rising popularity of superheroes, produced by someone who knows the genre well - Guardian of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (MA 15+)

Super-assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

Why you should see it: The team behind this over-the-top action franchise have managed to reload for a third hard-hitting round, with leading man Keanu Reeves once again impressing with his physical commitment to the role. Read the interview with Keanu Reeves.