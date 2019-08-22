What's on the big screen this week

Gerard Butler returns to save the day in Angel Has Fallen.

Gerard Butler returns to save the day in Angel Has Fallen. Supplied

QUENTIN Tarantino is back on the top of the box office with his latest film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The love letter to 1960s Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Australia's own Margot Robbie, is the director's nine, and reportedly second last, film.

Going up against Tarantino, Hobbs & Shaw and The Lion King this week is the Gerard Butler-helmed action fest Angel Has Fallen.

RELATED: Spider-Man booted from Marvel movies

Keanu Reeves to reprise role in Matrix 4

It's the third time Butler has played Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who has racked up an impressive body count protecting the US President - in this case played by Morgan Freeman.

Also out this week is the home-grown documentary The Australian Dream. Written by journalist Stan Grant, the film explores the issues of racism through the prism of the Adam Goodes booing saga.

It's the first time Goodes has spoken candidly about the events which led to his early retirement from the AFL.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Angel Has Fallen (MA 15+)

Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

Why you should see it: Action man Gerard Butler is back to save the day for the third time as Agent Banning in a franchise that has racked up a staggering body count.

The Australian Dream (MA 15+)

For the first time, Indigenous AFL legend Adam Goodes reveals his profound emotional journey in his own words and asks fundamental questions about the nature of racism and discrimination in society today.

Why you should see it: Viewers be warned, this landmark documentary is one of the most important films you'll see this year but it offers no comfy ideological fence on which to sit. Read the review.

Continuing

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (MA 15+)

In 1969 Los Angeles, TV star Rick Dalton and his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

Why you should see it: Director Quentin Tarantino shows surprising subtlety in this piece of cinematic nostalgia. Read the review.

A Dog's Journey (PG)

Bailey is living the good life on the farm of Ethan and Hannah. As Bailey's soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he promises Ethan to find CJ and protect her at any cost.

Why you should see it: This film about a reincarnated dog is overly-sentimental at times, but most cinema-goers will struggle to resist its sickly-sweet charms. Read the interview with Kathryn Prescott and Henry Lau.

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (MA 15+)

In August 1966, in a Vietnamese rubber plantation called Long Tan, 108 young and inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives against 2500 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers.

Why you should see it: A talented Aussie cast helps to bring this incredible true story of heroism to life on the big screen. Read the review.

Palm Beach (M)

Lifelong friends reunite for a party at Sydney's Palm Beach.

Why you should see it: The drama doesn't quite live up to its stunning location in this unrelatable subtropical version of The Big Chill from husband-and-wife duo Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward. Read the review.

Late Night (M)