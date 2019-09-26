What's on the big screen this week

IT HAS been a while since Australia produced an all-round family film. That changes today with the release of Ride Like A Girl.

Rachel Griffiths makes her feature film directorial debut with the film, which tells the story of jockey Michelle Payne's life, from her childhood through to her history-making win at the 2015 Melbourne Cup.

Teresa Palmer and Sam Neill star opposite newcomer Stevie Payne, Michelle's bother who plays himself in the feel-good film.

Also out this week are Nicole Kidman's new drama The Goldfinch, based on the award-winning book of the same name, and horror master Guilllermo Del Toro's new YA-skewed film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Ride Like A Girl (PG)

The story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

Why you should see it: Director Rachel Griffiths doesn't overplay her hand with this inspirational and tear-jerking story of triumph over seemingly impossible odds. Read the review.

The Goldfinch (M)

A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Why you should see it: Fans of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning book are likely to be disappointed with this big-screen adaptation, which critics have accused of squandering its source material and A-list cast.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (M)

A group of teens must face their fears to save their lives after they enter a haunted house.

Why you should see it: This creepy film is a good introduction to the horror genre for younger movie-goers who aren't quite ready for the full adult version. Read the interview with director Guillermo Del Toro.

Continuing

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG)

Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Why you should see it: This irresistible live-action adaptation of the preschool cartoon is Jumanji meets Indiana Jones. Read the review.

Abominable (G)

A teenage girl must help a magical Yeti must return to his family on Mount Everest.

Why you should see it: The latest DreamWorks film is sweet, sage and on song. Read the interview with director Jill Culton.

Ad Astra (M)

Astronaut Roy McBride must undertake a harrowing journey to the edge of the solar system when his long-lost scientist father seems to have resurfaced.

Why you should see it: Visually stunning, this sci-fi drama is not your traditional space action film. Read about star Brad Pitt's interview on The Project.

Good Boys (MA 15+)

Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for their first kissing party.

Why you should see it: This junior version of Superbad has its moments that will make you laugh so hard your sides hurt. Read the review.

Rambo: Last Blood (R18+)

Rambo goes up against a Mexican cartel in what's reported to be his last adventure.

Why you should see it: Nearly two decades after he first played US Army veteran John Rambo, Sly returns for one last bloody instalment of the popular action franchise. Read the review.

UglyDolls (G)

A group of free-spirited dolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.

Why you should see it: This soft and squishy animated film with its wholesome message is aimed at the very young. Read the review.

Downton Abbey (PG)

The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Why you should see it: Fans will enjoy this return to Downton as all of their favourite characters reconvene for a royal visit. It's not the most inventive storyline but it will do. Read the review.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG)

When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, the flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies must form an unlikely team to save their homes.

Why you should see it: What this cheap and cheerful romp lacks in finesse it makes up for with colour and velocity. Read the review.

It: Chapter 2 (MA 15+)

Twenty-seven years later, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Why you should see it: Unlike its predecessor, It: Chapter 2 leaves NOTHING to the imagination. Read the interview with Jack Dylan Grazer.