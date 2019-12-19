What's on the big screen this week

Daisy Ridley in a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

BEFORE the Boxing Day movie bonanza, Star Wars fans are getting an early Christmas present with the release of The Rise of Skywalker.

The final chapter in the space opera's Skywalker Saga, the film wraps up a trilogy of trilogies more than four decades in the making.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac all return alongside Star Wars veterans Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams and the late Carrie Fisher, whose character Leia Organa will be created from unreleased footage from the previous two films.

Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell and Lupita Nyong'o are new additions to the cast.

While there are reports the blame game has already begun within Disney about where the franchise, which it acquired as part of Lucasfilm in 2012, went wrong, the film's stars have been full of praise for the final instalment.

Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew 💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀💥🚀 pic.twitter.com/EwtYghYTXK — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 4, 2019

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen and why you should see them:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (M)

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Why you should see it: Director J.J. Abrams brings the Skywalker Saga to its epic conclusion. He'll never be able to please every Star Wars fan, but he's sure to deliver an action-packed showdown and some emotional farewells.

Continuing

Black Christmas (M)

A group of students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break in this remake of the 1974 horror film of the same name.

Why you should see it: This New Zealand-filmed reboot feels very timely thanks to the #metoo spin director Sophia Takal and Blumhouse productions have put on the classic slasher film. Read the interview with Takal and star Imogen Poots.

Playing With Fire (PG)

A crew of rugged fighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids.

Why you should see it: This family film is meant to be a vehicle for wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, but it's as soggy as microwaved leftovers. Read the review.

The Queen's Corgi (PG)

The British monarch's favourite dog gets lost from the palace and finds himself at a dog fight club. He then begins his long journey to find his way back home.

Why you should see it: There aren't enough cute dogs to save this below average animation.

Playmobil: The Movie (G)

When her younger brother Charlie unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home.

Why you should see it: This predictable toy story is stuck in its competitor's shadow.

The Addams Family (PG)

The eccentrically macabre Addams family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday's friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families.

Why you should see it: The first ever animated feature film adaptation of Charles Addams' beloved comic series delivers a good message but lacks frights and spooks. Read the review.

The Good Liar (MA 15+)

Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. But as Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her.

Why you should see it: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen are a fabulous combination but a clunky script wastes their considerable talents. Read the review.

Koko: A Red Dog Story (G)

The film follows the story of Koko - the dog who played the titular character in the Red Dog films.

Why you should see it: This comedy mockumentary will appeal to dog lovers and fans of the films, with some adorable re-enactments of Koko's Red Dog journey.

Frozen 2 (PG)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

Why you should see it: It was always going to be hard to strike upon the same magic of the first film, but you fans will still flock to this sequel in droves. Read the review.

Knives Out (M)

A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Why you should see it: This razor-sharp whodunit with a wonderfully eclectic cast, is like a 21st century reboot of Agatha Christie. Read the review.