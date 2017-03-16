What's On: Business Hervey Bay networking event

IF you've got a new business to town wanting to meet like-minded business people or someone with an established business, this is the event to attend.

On Friday March 17, those in the business world will come together for Business Hervey Bay.

The networking event starts at 5.30pm and is free attend.

Do you need to RSVP?

There is no needd to RSVP. Business Hervey Bay encourages business people to like their Facebook page to keep up to date with future events.

Alternatively, flick your email address to admin@herveybaychamber.asn.au so you can be added to the database.

How long does the event go for?

5.30pm-7.30pm

Where is the event held?

Bay Central Tavern

155 Boat Harbour Drive Pialba

Do you have a new business to town? The Chronicle would love to hear from you. Email us at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au