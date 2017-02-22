33°
What's On: Cool Country Music Club Open Entertainment Day

22nd Feb 2017 10:10 AM

THE Cool Country Music Club Open Entertainment Day is on again on February 26 from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Doors open at noon at the Neighbourhood Centre in Charles St, Pialba.

The club loves to show the talents of its members and other artists from the Fraser Coast Community including visitors to the area.

Andrew Jones, a country music performer from Bundaberg, will appear as a special guest.

Some members enjoyed what Mr Jones had to offer at an open day in Bundaberg early this month.

He is a young, talented musician and his unique style of music captivated the audience.

At the age of seven, he took to the stage with former father and son Duo Bruce and Mark Lavender and from then on he wanted to play guitar and create a music career.

At the open day there will be raffles and a sausage sizzle.

The entry fee is $5, with children under 14 free.
 

