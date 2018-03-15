What's in store for Hervey Bay hockey this season

IT'S TOUGH: Hervey Bay's A-grade hockey competition is shaping up to be tight. Lauren Brunke (Magpies) and Rachael Tassotti (Brothers) are pictured in last year's grand final.

IT'S TOUGH: Hervey Bay's A-grade hockey competition is shaping up to be tight. Lauren Brunke (Magpies) and Rachael Tassotti (Brothers) are pictured in last year's grand final. Alistair Brightman

NINE-a-side A-grade competitions between four local teams will create a tight competitive season for Hervey Bay hockey players.

With the first round held on Saturday, the Flames came out on top against the Magpies White in a 3-0 thumping.

Magpies Black beat the Brothers 4-2 that same day.

Carrie Taylor, who coaches both Magpies teams, said the A-grade teams had dropped to nine per side instead of 11.

She explained this would mean more competitive matches between players.

"We've got fewer numbers, but they make up for it by being stronger players,” Taylor explained.

"It also gives younger reserve grade girls the chance to step up and show off their skills in front of others.”

Taylor said the new changes meant it could be anyone's game when the players step onto the court.

This weekend, Flames take on Magpies Black while the Brothers will play Magpies White.