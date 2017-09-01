WHAT'S ON: Janine brushes up on art for RiverFest exhibition

Hervey Bay artist Janine Hunt will have 20 paintings on display at RiverFest, including 'Born to be Wild'.

FROM a young age, artist Janine Hunt always watched in awe as her grandmother painted landscapes in oil.

That childhood fascination has now grown to a passion for painting in adult life for the River Heads resident who, as a member of the Hervey Bay Art Society, has won over 25 awards in the past six years.

"I enjoy everything about painting," Ms Hunt said.

"I love the solitude, being down in my studio listening to music while I am painting and trying new things is always fun.

"Painting makes you look at the worked in a different way because when you start to paint, you are looking at details in nature and seeing colours where you would never see colours before."

Fraser Coast residents can see the award-winning artists mixed works first-hand at RiverFest this Saturday where Ms Hunt will host an exhibition with about 20 paintings, one of which will be auctioned off at the Buccaneers Dinner Dance on Saturday night to raise funds for the not-for-profit River Heads Progress Association.

RHPA president Billie Rustin said the event was held each year to celebrate everything that's great about River Heads, including talented residents like Ms Hunt.

Especially, she said, as over half a million residents and visitors drive through the area each year to get to Fraser Island.

"We have such a mixed bag of talented people and we've got a unique environment; we are very lucky," Ms Rustin said.

"It's a great opportunity to promote our slogan and that is celebrating our waterways, our ecology and our people, and what we are trying to do is get people into our area and appreciate the diversity of the area.

"That is our main goal."

Ms Rustin encourages the community to come along and join in the activities and entertainment during the day including a classic car display by the Hervey Bay MG Club, about 40 market stalls, tree stump painting, jumping castles, displays by local artisans and a cooking demonstration by talented chef Damien Symes.

Local band Two-Tone will entertain at the two-course Buccaneers Dinner Dance later in the evening, which will conclude with a fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the event or to book a market stall, can phone Ms Rustin on 0499 992 442.

RIVERFEST

When: Saturday, 8am to 2pm.

Where: River Heads Community Hall, Ariadne St, River Heads.

Cost: Free

DINNER DANCE