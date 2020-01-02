What’s luring crowds back to Dreamworld

After struggling since the Thunder River Rapids tragedy, there are good signs for Dreamworld as its sister theme park prepares to throw open its new precinct.

DREAMWORLD has recorded its busiest stretch in years as huge crowds flock back to the Gold Coast theme park.

Dreamworld has struggled since the 2016 Thunder River Rapids tragedy, but holiday hordes have poured into the iconic tourist attraction and its sister park WhiteWater World to take advantage of perfect summer weather on the Gold Coast.

While park officials do not reveal crowd figures outside designated stockmarket reports to parent company Ardent Leisure, it is understood the past fortnight has been the best since before the disaster with crowds of up to 10,000 people.

The new air of optimism comes as WhiteWater World prepares to stage a massive pool party tomorrow to officially launch the new Fully 6 water slide precinct which opened just before Christmas.

Caitlin Fegan, 21 and Tarnequa Pettet, 22, from the Gold Coast are excited at the official launch of the Fully 6 waterslides at WhiteWater World. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Dreamworld chief strategy officer Paul Callander said the opening of the new waterslides, following on from the launch of the $20 million Sky Voyager flying theatre last year, had led a renaissance for the park.

Further expansion, including a state-of-the-art rollercoaster, is also planned as part of bold masterplan to bring back the wow factor.

"Our new attractions provide both locals and tourists even more reason to visit our parks and be immersed in our experiences," he said.

"These recent additions are proving incredibly popular with our guests and are reflected in our visitor numbers.

"The Gold Coast is Australia's premier holiday destination, which perfectly caters to the family market."

A collection of six new water slides, the aptly named Fully 6 precinct is the first new water slide attraction on the Gold Coast in five years and is further proof of Ardent Leisure's pledge to reinvest in the park to return it to its former glory.

After starting in December 2018, incoming Dreamworld CEO John Osborne vowed to introduce world-leading aviation standard safety benchmarks and to 'bring back the wow factor' which made the park one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions before the Thunder River Rapids disaster.

Construction of the new roller coaster is expected to start later in the year, with more new attractions also in the pipeline.