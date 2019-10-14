Menu
Crime

What’s next for prison escapee Bodhi Johnson

by SAM BIDEY
14th Oct 2019 1:03 PM
THE prisoner who allegedly escaped the Townsville Correction Centre Farm who was arrested yesterday had his new charges heard in court this morning.

Bodhi James Barry Johnson did not even come up from the watch-house cells as he was promptly ordered to return to prison.

Johnson has been charged with one count of escaping lawful custody and one count of trespass.

Johnson allegedly escaped from the Townsville low security prison farm last Monday night.

He was chased by members of the public and officers and taken into custody about 12.30pm Sunday.

The charges against Johnson were adjourned when the matter was brought before Townsville Magistrates Court and the alleged escapee will next face court in December.

Police are continuing to investigate Johnson's activities while he was a wanted man in the community.

