WHAT'S ON: 12 things to do in the region this weekend

Saturday
Poker Run
When: 9.30am
Where: BP Roadhouse, Bruce Hwy, Torbanlea
What: Fraser Coast Independent Riders fourth annual poker run, with proceeds going to the local firies and community vehicle.
Cost: Senior entries $40, $10 for juniors.
Wide Bay Motor Complex Inaugural Rallysprint
When: 10am
Where: Wide Bay Motor complex
What: 30 cars from all over Queensland competing on a timed track. Competitors include Queensland Rally Champions both young and old.
Cost: Free
Old Time Dance
When: 7.30pm
Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd
What: Old time dance hosted by Tinana Country Women's Association. Entertainment by Cascade with Andrea and Trevor. Home-made supper, lucky door and raffle.
Cost: $10
Burrum Heads Markets
When: 7am-11am
Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall
What: Markets with art, crafts, fruit and veg and gifts. Sites still available. Breakfast at the SES stall. Phone Neville on 4129 5948.
Cost: Free
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and entertainment for the kids, held every Saturday by the Urangan Pier.
Cost: Free
My Fair Lady
When: 2pm, 7.30pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: A production of musical theatre's greatest love story, with a live orchestra. Based on George Bernard Shaw's Pygmallion.
Cost: $35 for adult, $30 for concessions, $22 for children
Karaoke at Kondari
When: 7.30pm
Where: Kondari Hotel
What: Karaoke ever Saturday night. Kids welcome until 10pm. Contact Bronco on 0429 912 154 for more information.
Cost: Free
Inflatable Days at the Aquatic Centre
When: 11am-2.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre
What: Inflatable days are back operating each Saturday. Only $2 extra on top of your pool entry. Each child must conduct a swimming assessment prior to being allowed on the inflatables.
Cost: $2 extra on top of entry fee.
Busby Marou at the Bay Central
When: 8.30pm
Where: Bay Central Tavern, Pialba
What: Regional tour from the popular band, which will stop by the Bay Central Tavern on Saturday.
Cost: $29
Sunday
Hervey Bay Fun Festival
When: 11am-8pm
Where: Seafront Oval
What: Circus workshops, foam cannon, rides and entertainment with a fireworks display at 8pm to finish the event.
Cost: Free
ZPAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 7.50am
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Club meeting every Sunday from 6pm at the theatre. Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a while. Contact Ken on 0419 654 560 for more information.
Cost: Free
All Weekend
VMR Fishing Competition
When: 5pm-8pm (Saturday) and 11am-3.30pm (Sunday)
Where: Dayman Park, Urangan
What: $40,000 worth of cash and prizes to win. Continuous spinning wheel and lucky draws, food and drink and plenty of fun.
Cost: $40 for senior entries, $10 for junior