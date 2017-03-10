WHAT'S ON: 12 things to do in the region this weekend

Independent Riders Fraser Coast were asking other bike groups and car club to join them in their annual Poker Run. Photo Contributed

Saturday

Poker Run

When: 9.30am

Where: BP Roadhouse, Bruce Hwy, Torbanlea

What: Fraser Coast Independent Riders fourth annual poker run, with proceeds going to the local firies and community vehicle.

Cost: Senior entries $40, $10 for juniors.

Wide Bay Motor Complex Inaugural Rallysprint

When: 10am

Where: Wide Bay Motor complex

What: 30 cars from all over Queensland competing on a timed track. Competitors include Queensland Rally Champions both young and old.

Cost: Free

Old Time Dance

When: 7.30pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

What: Old time dance hosted by Tinana Country Women's Association. Entertainment by Cascade with Andrea and Trevor. Home-made supper, lucky door and raffle.

Cost: $10

Burrum Heads Markets

When: 7am-11am

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall

What: Markets with art, crafts, fruit and veg and gifts. Sites still available. Breakfast at the SES stall. Phone Neville on 4129 5948.

Cost: Free

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and entertainment for the kids, held every Saturday by the Urangan Pier.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

My Fair Lady

When: 2pm, 7.30pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: A production of musical theatre's greatest love story, with a live orchestra. Based on George Bernard Shaw's Pygmallion.

Cost: $35 for adult, $30 for concessions, $22 for children

Karaoke at Kondari

When: 7.30pm

Where: Kondari Hotel

What: Karaoke ever Saturday night. Kids welcome until 10pm. Contact Bronco on 0429 912 154 for more information.

Cost: Free

Inflatable Days at the Aquatic Centre

When: 11am-2.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre

What: Inflatable days are back operating each Saturday. Only $2 extra on top of your pool entry. Each child must conduct a swimming assessment prior to being allowed on the inflatables.

Cost: $2 extra on top of entry fee.

Busby Marou at the Bay Central

When: 8.30pm

Where: Bay Central Tavern, Pialba

What: Regional tour from the popular band, which will stop by the Bay Central Tavern on Saturday.

Cost: $29

RGS past student Tom Bubsy and Busby Marou manager, Joshua Jones (centre) looks on as James Freeman has his guitar signed. Photo Contributed Contributed ROK160212busbymarou1

Sunday

Hervey Bay Fun Festival

When: 11am-8pm

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Circus workshops, foam cannon, rides and entertainment with a fireworks display at 8pm to finish the event.

Cost: Free

ZPAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 7.50am

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Club meeting every Sunday from 6pm at the theatre. Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a while. Contact Ken on 0419 654 560 for more information.

Cost: Free

All Weekend

VMR Fishing Competition

When: 5pm-8pm (Saturday) and 11am-3.30pm (Sunday)

Where: Dayman Park, Urangan

What: $40,000 worth of cash and prizes to win. Continuous spinning wheel and lucky draws, food and drink and plenty of fun.

Cost: $40 for senior entries, $10 for junior