WHAT'S ON: 7 exciting activities this weekend

ALL WEEKEND

Immigration Shipping Celebration

When:

From 9am Saturday, 10am Sunday

Where:

St Mary's Parish Hall, Bazaar St (Saturday), bus tour launching in Wharf Precinct (Sunday)

What:

Join the celebrations of the 140th anniversary of the 1878 voyages of immigrant ships to Maryborough with a trip through history. Displays of family trees and memorabilia at the St Mary's Parish Hall from 9am Saturday, with a guided tour of the Wharf Precinct at 2.30pm and live music and art at Gatakers Art Space from 6-9pm. On Sunday, a bus trip around Maryborough's and Hervey Bay's Heritage Precincts will be held.

Cost:

Free entry Saturday

Hot Chilli Cup

When:

Doors open 12pm Saturday and Sunday

Where:

Maryborough Showgrounds

What:

A two-day junior roller derby development experience with training bootcamps both mornings and two action-packed bouts each afternoon. Full canteen, merchandise, raffles, prizes and entertainment through the weekend.

Cost:

Adults $7.50, kids $5, family pass (two kids, two adults), $20

Bunnings Kids Workshops

When:

10-11am

Where:

Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What:

Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost:

Free

SATURDAY

Maryborough Day and Night Athletic Carnival

When:

1-9pm

Where:

Jock Anderson Athletic Oval, Tinana

What:

Open to Little Athletics members, Queensland Athletics Members and the general public.

Watch a range of athletic activities including track and field, shot put and discus.

Cost:

Nominations closed, but viewing is free

Urangan Pier Markets

When:

7am-1pm

Where:

Pier Park, Urangan

What:

Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost:

Free

SUNDAY

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When:

6pm

Where:

Zephyr St theatre

What:

Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm.

Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.

Cost:

Free entry for members, $5 for public

Gold Coin Barbecue Day

When:

8am-12pm

Where:

Unit 6, 7-9 Islander Rd, Pialba

What:

Join Climate Control Systems and their sponsors for a fun day to raise money for needy farmers.

Food and drink, a silent auction and a jumping castle for the kids will feature.

Cost:

Free entry, gold coin donation for attractions