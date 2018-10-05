WHAT'S ON: 7 exciting activities this weekend
ALL WEEKEND
Immigration Shipping Celebration
When:
From 9am Saturday, 10am Sunday
Where:
St Mary's Parish Hall, Bazaar St (Saturday), bus tour launching in Wharf Precinct (Sunday)
What:
Join the celebrations of the 140th anniversary of the 1878 voyages of immigrant ships to Maryborough with a trip through history. Displays of family trees and memorabilia at the St Mary's Parish Hall from 9am Saturday, with a guided tour of the Wharf Precinct at 2.30pm and live music and art at Gatakers Art Space from 6-9pm. On Sunday, a bus trip around Maryborough's and Hervey Bay's Heritage Precincts will be held.
Cost:
Free entry Saturday
Hot Chilli Cup
When:
Doors open 12pm Saturday and Sunday
Where:
Maryborough Showgrounds
What:
A two-day junior roller derby development experience with training bootcamps both mornings and two action-packed bouts each afternoon. Full canteen, merchandise, raffles, prizes and entertainment through the weekend.
Cost:
Adults $7.50, kids $5, family pass (two kids, two adults), $20
Bunnings Kids Workshops
When:
10-11am
Where:
Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What:
Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost:
Free
SATURDAY
Maryborough Day and Night Athletic Carnival
When:
1-9pm
Where:
Jock Anderson Athletic Oval, Tinana
What:
Open to Little Athletics members, Queensland Athletics Members and the general public.
Watch a range of athletic activities including track and field, shot put and discus.
Cost:
Nominations closed, but viewing is free
Urangan Pier Markets
When:
7am-1pm
Where:
Pier Park, Urangan
What:
Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost:
Free
SUNDAY
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When:
6pm
Where:
Zephyr St theatre
What:
Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm.
Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.
Cost:
Free entry for members, $5 for public
Gold Coin Barbecue Day
When:
8am-12pm
Where:
Unit 6, 7-9 Islander Rd, Pialba
What:
Join Climate Control Systems and their sponsors for a fun day to raise money for needy farmers.
Food and drink, a silent auction and a jumping castle for the kids will feature.
Cost:
Free entry, gold coin donation for attractions