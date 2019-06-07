WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do on the Coast from June 8-9
SATURDAY
Urangan Beach Clean
When: 9am-10.30am
Where: Urangan Pier
What: The Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare group and Pacific Whale Foundation will host a beach clean as part of World Oceans Day.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Get your fix of high-octane action at the Maryborough Speedway with this weekend's V8 Sprint Cars Dash 4 Cash and the final of the Production Sedans Super Series.
Cost: Adults $30, pensioners and students with ID $25, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two children) $90.
Wide Bay Tattoo Show
When: Registration from 10.30am, show starts at 1pm
Where: Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough
What: The third annual Wide Bay Tattoo Show will draw the best ink masters from around the region to showcase the intricacies of their craft.
Cost: Registration and entry $10, spectators $5
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Sunday Duathlon
When: 7am-10am
Where: Seafront All-Abilities Playground, Pialba
What: The Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's last race of the season in their newly christened location near the All-Abilities Park.
Cost: Tickets available from endurancecui.active.com or from the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's Facebook page.
Katastrophy Wives High Tea
When: 2pm-5pm
Where: Waterfront Restaurant
What: The annual Katastrophy Wives High Tea Dunga Derby fundraiser has returned for another year. Dress in your best Rainbows, Butterflys and Unicorns themed costume.
Cost: Tickets $35. Visit the Katastrophy Wives High Tea Facebook page for details.
ALL WEEKEND
Gary Horne Memorial Carnival
When: From 8am-2.30pm Saturday and 8am-4pm Sunday
Where: Stafford Park, Hervey Bay
What: Watch young talents from across the region and state in this exciting weekend carnival.
Cost: Free entry
Bunnings Kids Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free