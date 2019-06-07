WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do on the Coast from June 8-9

TEARING UP THE DUST: Come along to the Maryborough Speedway for an exciting night of action with Sprint Cars and Production Sedans.

SATURDAY

Urangan Beach Clean

When: 9am-10.30am

Where: Urangan Pier

What: The Fraser Coast Intrepid Landcare group and Pacific Whale Foundation will host a beach clean as part of World Oceans Day.

Cost: Free

BEACHES STAYING CLEAN: USC Animal Ecology students Jessica Sellke and Rheanna Brett helping to clear rubbish from Hervey Bay's beaches. Contributed

Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Get your fix of high-octane action at the Maryborough Speedway with this weekend's V8 Sprint Cars Dash 4 Cash and the final of the Production Sedans Super Series.

Cost: Adults $30, pensioners and students with ID $25, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two children) $90.

Wide Bay Tattoo Show

When: Registration from 10.30am, show starts at 1pm

Where: Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough

What: The third annual Wide Bay Tattoo Show will draw the best ink masters from around the region to showcase the intricacies of their craft.

Cost: Registration and entry $10, spectators $5

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Sunday Duathlon

When: 7am-10am

Where: Seafront All-Abilities Playground, Pialba

What: The Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's last race of the season in their newly christened location near the All-Abilities Park.

Cost: Tickets available from endurancecui.active.com or from the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's Facebook page.

Katastrophy Wives High Tea

When: 2pm-5pm

Where: Waterfront Restaurant

What: The annual Katastrophy Wives High Tea Dunga Derby fundraiser has returned for another year. Dress in your best Rainbows, Butterflys and Unicorns themed costume.

Cost: Tickets $35. Visit the Katastrophy Wives High Tea Facebook page for details.

ALL WEEKEND

Gary Horne Memorial Carnival

When: From 8am-2.30pm Saturday and 8am-4pm Sunday

Where: Stafford Park, Hervey Bay

What: Watch young talents from across the region and state in this exciting weekend carnival.

Cost: Free entry

Bunnings Kids Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free