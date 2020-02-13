WHAT’S ON: A touch of magic at sporting showcase

THE annual Maryborough Allsports Showcase is branching out this year and will include an array of hobbies and non-sporting events on the program.

Even the magical game of Quidditch from the Harry Potter series of books will feature.

The event has been rebranded as the Maryborough Allsports and Recreation Showcase due to the inclusion of extra clubs and activities.

The third instalment of the showcase will again be held at the Maryborough State High School’s Murdoch Darling Centre.

Tennis, basketball, netball and other outdoor activities will hold demonstrations on the outdoor courts and fields.

The event runs from 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

Organisers say those who attend the showcase can expect a bigger and better event.

Mike Grounds, Ross Anderson and Nshara Kingston from the Maryborough Clay Target Club managed to secure funding from the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s event grants budget this year.

The Maryborough City Progress Association Inc has taken on the showcase.

Grounds, Anderson and Kingston now make up the organising committee.

Kingston said the funding helped them advertise the event.

More than 40 clubs will be represented this weekend.

Other activities that will be showcased include roller derby, clay target shooting, chess, woodworking and Scouts.

Organisers said the free event would help children identify which sports and activities they want to try this year.

For more information visit Maryborough Allsports on Facebook.