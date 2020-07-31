What’s on across the Coast this weekend

A warbird pilot gets ready for takeoff at Wheels and Wings 2019. Photo: File

A warbird pilot gets ready for takeoff at Wheels and Wings 2019. Photo: File

FROM warbirds and whale advocacy to street food for a cause, there's plenty to see and support on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Saturday August 1

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Howard Markets

What: Howard markets feature a variety of stalls for everyone with new stalls and old favourites.

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Howard

When: 7am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Wings and Wheels 2020

What: Wings and Wheels is back for 2020 and promises to be a sky high day of warbirds, aircraft and historic vehicles.

Where: Maryborough Airport

When: Saturday August 1, all day

Cost: Free entry but donations received will go to The Maryborough military aviation Museum and SES.

Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are to register their attendance online. Visitors will need to register on the day if they haven't printed pre-booked tickets on line.

Tickets can be booked here.

Street food for a cause

What: Chow down at Arkarra Gardens with street food for a cause. Money raised goes to Dungatoons Car #30 entry in the Dunga Derby to raise money for Rally for a Cause helping families in unfortunate circumstances on the Fraser Coast.

Where: Arkarra Gardens Cafe Restaurant, 30 Panorama Drive, Hervey Bay

When: Saturday August 1, 12pm to 5pm

Cost: $25 for adults and includes $25 worth of food & beverage tickets. $12 for kids under twelve and includes a kids loaded fries or a pancakes and a shake.

Sunday August 2

Paddle out for Whales

What: Bring your SUP, kayak or paddle board along to celebrate and encourage whale conservation in Hervey Bay, the whale watch capital of the world.

Paddle out into the ocean for a minute silence to recognise the importance of the ocean and whales to the world.

Where: Ernie Organ Park, Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay

When: 8am to 11am, Sunday August 2

Cost: This is a free event, but all participants must register here.

Nikenbah Markets

What: The Nikenbah markets are back for August and they are the perfect venue to pick up a bargain

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Rd, Nikenbah

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Both Days

Hervey Bay Mens Shed Garage Sale

What: The annual Mens Shed garage sale will be hosted across this weekend, featuring tools, toys, books and more up for sale. There will be a sausage sizzle and drinks for sale, eftpos will be available.

Where: 20 Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah.

When: Saturday August 1, 8am to 4pm. Sunday August 2, 8am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry