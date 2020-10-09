What’s on across the Coast this weekend

Football action continues this weekend with two big games in Maryborough on Saturday October 10. Photo: Stuart Fast

WHETHER its markets, art or sport, here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Saturday October 10

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Gatakers Artspace

What: Experience the home of art on the Fraser Coast with a visit to Gatakers Artspace this Saturday.

Where: Gatakers Art Space, Kent St, Maryborough

When: 10am to 2pm

Cost: Free entry

Fraser Coast Cricket

What: The 2020/21 Fraser Coast Cricket Seniors season starts this Saturday at the Maryborough Cricket Club with two exciting rounds to be played.

Where: Maryborough Cricket Club,

When: Round one is at 11:30 am. Round two is at 2:45pm.

Cost: Free entry

Wide Bay Premier League Round 17

What: Two exciting football matches will be played in Maryborough this weekend, with the Granville FC clashing with Bingera FC and Sunbury FC taking on Across the Waves FC.

Where: Granville FC vs. Bingera will be held at Canning Park Granville. Sunbury FC vs. Across the Waves FC will be held at Federation Park, Maryborough.

When: 6pm for both games.

Cost: Free entry

Brolga Live

What: Travel to the Glenwood Community Hall for an evening of Australian country music with Forbidden Road, supported by special guest Derek F. Smith.

Where: Glenwood Community Hall, Pepper Rd, Glenwood

When: 4pm to 7pm

Cost: Free

Note: COVID-Safe registration is required, limited spots available. Registrations can be made here.