What’s on across the Coast this weekend
WHETHER its markets, art or sport, here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend.
Saturday October 10
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Gatakers Artspace
What: Experience the home of art on the Fraser Coast with a visit to Gatakers Artspace this Saturday.
Where: Gatakers Art Space, Kent St, Maryborough
When: 10am to 2pm
Cost: Free entry
Fraser Coast Cricket
What: The 2020/21 Fraser Coast Cricket Seniors season starts this Saturday at the Maryborough Cricket Club with two exciting rounds to be played.
Where: Maryborough Cricket Club,
When: Round one is at 11:30 am. Round two is at 2:45pm.
Cost: Free entry
Wide Bay Premier League Round 17
What: Two exciting football matches will be played in Maryborough this weekend, with the Granville FC clashing with Bingera FC and Sunbury FC taking on Across the Waves FC.
Where: Granville FC vs. Bingera will be held at Canning Park Granville. Sunbury FC vs. Across the Waves FC will be held at Federation Park, Maryborough.
When: 6pm for both games.
Cost: Free entry
Brolga Live
What: Travel to the Glenwood Community Hall for an evening of Australian country music with Forbidden Road, supported by special guest Derek F. Smith.
Where: Glenwood Community Hall, Pepper Rd, Glenwood
When: 4pm to 7pm
Cost: Free
Note: COVID-Safe registration is required, limited spots available. Registrations can be made here.