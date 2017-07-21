WHAT'S ON: All glammed up for Abilities Ball

HAVING A BALL: Skye Buckingham looking forward to a great night at the Abilities Ball this Saturday.

FOR Skye Buckingham, the upcoming Fraser Coast Abilities Ball is about more than showing off her dress or dancing the night away.

It's about showing there are no barriers between other people and those with disabilities.

Ms Buckingham will be one of about 300 people attending the annual event, organised by Community Lifestyle Support.

But the night will allow people to rub shoulders with Home & Away stars Orpheus Pledger and Scott Lee, who play Mason and Scott respectively.

And Ms Buckingham has high hopes for the weekend.

"It's a great event, I went last year and I still can't wait for this one,” Ms Buckingham said.

International model Madeline Stewart will also make an appearance.

Now in its third year in the Bay, organiser Trevor Sands said the ball was about breaking down barriers people with disability face everyday.

"We want people to realise that we're all one; that people there are no barriers between people with disabilities and those without them,” Mr Sands said.

When the event was first held in 2015, it drew about 80 attendees.

But since then, Mr Sands said the event has almost sold out, with about 300 expected to attend this year's ball.

The Abilities Ball will be held at the Beach House Hotel at 6.30pm. Doors open 5pm.

Tickets are $55 per person.