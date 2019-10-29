WHAT’S ON: Almost 100 community notices for around the Fraser Coast

RELAX: Join in one of the many yoga classes offered on the Fraser Coast.

THURSDAY:

EMF (Electromagnetic Field) Support Group

A SUPPORT group to help those affected by EMF (caused by electromagnetic field from or concerns about 5G wireless electronic devices) is available in Hervey Bay. Phone Tania on 4125 3098 or Christine on 0418 191 758 for more information.

New exhibit at Hervey Bay Art Society

THE Hervey Bay Art Society invites the public to its monthly exhibition, The Fraser Coast.

There are workshops and social painting groups five days a week.

All are welcome.

To find out more, phone 4124 9200 or visit the gallery at 5 Sandy St, Urangan, from 9am — 3pm daily.

Lawn bowls

JOIN the “friendly club” for a game of bowls at Hervey Bay Bowls Club, 11–17 Denmans Camp Rd, Scarness.

Barefoot bowling lessons for learners or the social bowler can be arranged.

Phone Gary on 4128 1093 or email secretary@herveybay bowlsclub.com.

There’s fun for all with shaded greens and friendly bowlers.

Indoor bowls

MEET new people and enjoy a game of indoor bowls each week from 7pm at the Sporties Club, 6/10 Pier St, Urangan.

For cost and information, phone Elizabeth on 0455 034 488 or Jeff on 4124 7667.

Zumba Super Gold

JOIN Dee for a Zumba Super Gold class from 9.30am at Sugar Coast Village, 208–218 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Beginner steps, great for over-50s. Visitors welcome. Cost $5. Phone 0401 866 077.

Play euchre

PLAY Euchre at the Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba every Tuesday and Thursday from 12.30pm.

Cost is $4. For more information, phone Pauline on 0407 461 408.

Line dancing

JOIN Elaine’s Hervey Bay Boot Scooters for line dancing classes. Basic classes from 8.30am and intermediate classes from 9.30am at QCWA Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan.

Cost is $7.50, which includes tea, coffee and a biscuit. Inquiries phone Elaine on 0431 350 426.

Over-50s social group

ENJOY lunch and a chat with members of the Over-50s Social Group each Thursday from 11am at Maryborough Sports Club, 168 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough.

For information, phone Shirley on 0418 756 700 or Beryl on 0408 735 875.

Dance combos

LEARN a great combination of dances such as partner and line dances, old time, new vogue, swing and party favourites in a relaxed environment.

Held each week from 7pm at 459 Boat Harbour Dr. No partner needed. Cost is $4, including coffee/tea.

Inquiries phone 4125 4173 or 0424 949 944.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Cards – Beginners welcome. Held from 9am-noon at 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Laughter club – Fun exercise program for all levels from 9.30-10.30am at 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Line dancing – Beginner class from 11.30am-12.30pm, intermediate dance steps from 12.30-3.30pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. No partner required. Men and women of all ages welcome. Air-conditioned hall. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Play euchre

ENJOY a game of euchre each Thursday from 12.45pm at Kondari Hotel, 49–63 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Inquiries phone Gary on 0407 371 342.

Cool Country Music Club

JOIN the crew from Cool Country Music Club for their practice night each week from 5pm at Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay.

All welcome. Cost is $4.

For information, phone 0427 150 015.

Badminton

HERVEY Bay PCYC offers badminton each Monday and Thursday from 8.30-11am at 9 O’Rourke St, Pialba.

The group is mixed, all ages and skills, and plays on three indoor courts.

Cost is $7. For information, phone Geoff on 0491 625 555.

Free legal advice

FREE, confidential, 15-minute legal advice sessions are available for Fraser Coast residents through the Taylor Street Community Legal Service.

Sessions are by appointment only.

For more information, phone 4194 2663.

Play cards/board games

PLAY frustration, hand and foot, golf or 500 each Thursday from 1pm at the APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Or enjoy playing various board games from noon.

Cost is $3. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Computer lessons

REFRESH your computer, tablet or smartphone skills with personalised, one-on-one tuition at Hervey Bay APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Cost is $5 an hour. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Hervey Bay Garden Club

THE Hervey Bay Garden Club meets every second Thursday of the month at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, Charles St, Pialba at 9am.

Guest speaker will be Gordon from Beyond Worms. Plant of the month is a stem of coloured foliage.

Please bring along any healthy potted plants or excess vegies/fruit to donate to the plant stall.

There will be the usual lucky door prize, raffle tickets and library.

Morning tea is provided for $2 (bring your own mug).

Cool Country Music Club

THE Cool Country Social Music Club is for all music lovers, every Thursday night at the Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay.

If you wish to sing or play an instrument, the club has an experienced band who can play all genres of music from country, blues, instrumental and rock ‘n’ roll. Age is no barrier.

The night starts at 5pm. Entry of $4 includes a light supper.

For more information, phone president Max Butler on 0427 150 015.

Yoga with Kate

Unwind from your day with movement and breathing to harmonise your body, mind and soul. Meet at the CWA Hall, 29 Pulgul St, Urangan, from 7.30pm-8.30pm. Cost is $10. Bring your own mat. Phone Kate on 0490 554645.

FRIDAY:

Indoor bowls

Are you new to town and would like to meet new people? Then come along and enjoy a game of indoor bowls every Friday from 9.30am to 11.30am at the Memorial Hall, Main Street, Pialba.

Cost is $4 including morning tea. For more information phone Judith on 0413 615 512.

Join the fun of croquet

IN need of gentle exercise of body and mind, a laugh with new friends? Join us for croquet. Beginner classes available. New members welcome.

Cost is visitors $6 per session and includes tea/coffee and biscuits. Croquet is played at 17 Totness St, Torquay. Phone Jenny Campbell on 4124 4157 Joan Mathiesen 0407 372 458.

English for migrants

JOIN this free class where volunteer tutors teach at your level.

Meet new friends and progress your English skills from 9am at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For information, phone Farzina 4194 3000.

Hervey Bay Pain Support Group

A SELF-HELP group that is aimed at assisting those suffering from chronic pain to manage their chronic pain.

It is also available for family, friends, carers and medical professionals to discuss ways to manage their pain without heavy reliance on medications.

Frequent guest speakers attend with a variety of pain management strategies.

It is held on the first Friday of each month at the Hervey Bay RSL (Level 2) from 10am — noon.

A gold coin donation is suggested on attendance for non-APMA members.

Phone 0401 994 034 or email hvb.apma@bigpond.com to register your interest or if you require more information.

Table tennis

ENJOY a game of table tennis each Friday from 10am at Hervey Bay APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Suitable for all levels. Cost $3, includes light refreshments. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Over-50s social club

SIMPLY Friends is seeking new members to join the club.

If you are single and interested in making new friends, join the members for one of their social outings.

For information, phone Lesley on 0404 077 018 or Doug on 0458 630 879.

Line dancing

JOIN Elaine and Lois from the Hervey Bay Boot Scooters for line dancing classes.

Beginner class from 8.30am, basic class from 9.30am and intermediate class from 11am at John Paul Centre, Hillyard St, Pialba.

Cost is $7.50, which includes tea, coffee and a biscuit. Everyone welcome.

Inquiries, phone Elaine on 0431 350 426.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Line dancing – Come and join Bob for line dancing, which is great for all ages. The session runs from 9-10am for the beginner’s group and 10.30am-noon for more advanced levels. Cost is $4 for seniors and includes tea/coffee, biscuits and a ticket in a lucky draw.

Social darts club – Held from 1-3pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. New group, all levels. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Table tennis – Social game for all levels. Six tables. Held from 1-4pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Computer and smartphone training – One-hour sessions by appointment only. Held at 28 Totness St, Torquay.

Cost is $10, $5 for members. To book, please phone 4128 4837.

Free gardening group

MIGRANTS meet at Halcro Street Community Gardens to learn from one another, meet new friends and improve their English each week from 8.30am at 22 Charles St, Pialba.

For information, phone Farzina on 4194 3000.

Play Scrabble

ALL levels of experience are welcome to join this free event at Hervey Bay Library from 9.30am-12.30pm.

For more information, phone 4197 4220.

Belly and Bollywood dance

ARABIAN Nights Bollywood Dreams holds classes during the school term at 6pm at the CWA Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan. Cost is $10 or $8 for concession cardholders.

For more information, phone Lorna on 0416 463 686.

SATURDAY:

Kite Flying

A NEWLY formed social kite flying group has started in Hervey Bay.

The group meets every second Saturday of the month at the Sports Precinct on Woods Rd from 9am-noon.

This is a free event. All ages are welcome. Phone Malcolm on 0412 308 710.

Cooking class

ENJOY preparing and sharing food with Khandro Rinoche and her brother Sey Jigme, who are Himalayan spiritual masters with a long family tradition in which cooking and sharing food is a spiritual practice.

Held from 2-6pm at the Khachodling Dakini Sanctuary, 6 Long St, Point Vernon. Costs $60. To register or for information, phone Bec on 0413 393 800.

Yoga with Kate

YOU are invited to join us for a weekly yoga class. Yoga is a healing modality for your health of body, mind and spirit. Please BYO yoga mat and cushion.

The class will be held each Saturday at the QCWA Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan, from 9-10.30am. Cost is $10.

Phone Kate on 0490 554 645.

Slow craft

JOIN the “slow craft” movement while learning the traditional crafts of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting, knitting and crocheting.

The Hervey Bay Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists meet at the Old School House, Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah, from 9am. New members always welcome. For details, phone 0457 366 738.

Pier Park markets

THE Pier Park Community Markets are beside the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.

Held from 7am — 1pm.

Burrum Heads Village Market

HELD on the second Saturday of each month from 7–11am, Burrum Heads Community Hall, corner of Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St, Burrum Heads.

Sites cost $10, with all proceeds donated to various charities.

There will be hand-crafted items from locals, fruit and vegetables, a barbecue held by the SES, coffee and cakes.

For information, phone Nev 4129 5948.

Torquay Beachside Markets have relocated

THE Torquay markets have relocated, just up the road to Bill Fraser Park (opposite the Torquay Hotel).

There are hand crafted items, gifts, huge variety of stalls and music every Saturday, and a sausage sizzle from 7am to 1pm. Pop down and check out the new layout. There is plenty of parking in Freshwater Street or Campbell Street.

Howard Country Markets

HELD at 56 Steeley St, Howard, on the first Saturday of the month from 7am. This month also includes the Torbanlea School Fete, from 10am to 2pm.

More than 100 stalls, including fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, plants, herbs, gifts, art and craft, jewellery and more.

Off-street parking available. The museum is open. Rusty the coal train rides cost $2.

Stallholders, phone 4129 0996 or email info@howardcommunity centre.org.au by 2pm Thursday prior to the market.

SUNDAY:

Motocross Come and Try Day

HERVEY Bay Motocross Club will be holding a Come ‘N Try and Practice Day on Sunday, November 3.

Come along with your motorbike, helmet, boots and friends and enjoy riding the motocross track. Officials will be available on Sunday for all enquiries about our club and how to get into the exciting sport of Motocross racing. Participants in Come ‘N Try and Practice will alternate throughout the day giving new riders an opportunity to watch and speak to experienced riders. Sign on opens at 7.30am. Hervey Bay Motocross club is located at 210 Dundowran Rd, Hervey Bay. Find us on Facebook.

Ramblers Social Group

JOIN the Ramblers for a social walk on Sunday, November 3, from 9am at Lions Park, Burrum Heads.

Get ready to explore this ‘out of town’ location, followed by a B.Y.O morning tea.

Visitors and newcomers to Hervey Bay are welcome to join this free social walking event.

Phone Anne on 4128 7595, Merle 4124 2796 or Bunty on 4128 7450.

Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland (HMCCQ) – Fraser Coast Area

THE Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland meets on the first Sunday of the month at the Torbanlea Hall from 9am.

The club welcomes any new members or visitors along to the meeting.

Join them for a tea or coffee for $1 and have a chat with other members.

For more information email hmccq.frasercoast1@live.com.

A peaceful mind meditation

THE Khachodling Dakini Sanctuary, 6 Long St, Point Vernon, hosts Sunday meditation sessions following the tradition of Vajrayana Buddhism.

Meditation calms and relaxes the mind to enhance our everyday living.

Sundays at the Sanctuary is a perfect introduction for beginners and long-time mediators alike.

Accompanied by a short teaching, it is the ideal way to start your week ahead. Costs $10. If interested, phone Bec on 0413 393 800.

Community Help Group meeting

This group meets once a fortnight from 9am and raises funds for the local community. Funds are raised through running events such as Australia Day in the Park, cruises, sausage sizzles, catering at the Over 50s Lifestyle and raffles. If you are newly retired and wish to assist the local community this could be the group for you. New members are welcome. For more information, phone Barbara on 4128 1371.

Hands-on healing

ENJOY an energy or reiki session on the second and fourth Sunday of the month from 9am — 2pm at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22<TH>Charles St, Pialba.

Everyone is welcome to attend this event; however, all healers are volunteers and ask for a fair donation to cover operating costs.

For more information, phone Jan on 4129 4403.

Ex-maritime sailors, military or civilians

JOIN Hervey Bay Old Salts for lunch and their monthly meeting on the first Sunday of each month.

The group offers friendship and company, lots of laughs and outings with like-minded people. Each monthly meeting is at a different location. Phone Roger 0417 074 274 for more.

Swimming club

JOIN the members of Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club from 9am at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, 202–204 Boundary Rd, Torquay, for an hour of training.

All swimming abilities welcome. Must be 18 years or over. Costs $4 plus club membership.

For information, phone Paula on 0417 189 229.

Cafe church

RIVER Heads Hall at 9.30am.

Everyone welcome, very relaxed. Inquiries, phone Sue on 0448 609 899.

Nikenbah Markets

HELD at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah, from 6am — noon.

For information, email hbanimalrefuge@gmail.com.

Please note: This market is held on the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.

Koala markets

ITEMS on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.

For more information, phone 0412 689 863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

Please note: These markets are held on the second and fourth Sunday of the month at 9-11 Kruger Crt, Urangan, from 6am — noon.

MONDAY:

Indoor bowls

MEET new people and enjoy a game of indoor bowls each week from 9am at the Sporties Club, 6/10 Pier St, Urangan.

For cost and information, phone Elizabeth on 0455 034 488 or Jeff on 4124 7667.

Group craft

JOIN the ladies from Queensland Country Women’s Association Point Vernon/ Pialba branch each week for a morning of craft.

Held from 9am — noon at 7 Torquay Rd, Pialba. Cost $2, which includes morning tea.

English for migrants

JOIN this free class where volunteer tutors teach at your level.

Meet new friends and progress your English skills from 9am at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For information, phone Farzina 4194 3000.

Men’s Shed

MEN of all ages and backgrounds are invited to have a chat or participate in one of the many projects running at Hervey Bay Men’s Shed each Monday, Wednesday or Thursday from 8am at 28 Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah. For information, phone 4325 3471.

Zumba

JOIN Cheryl for ZClub Dance Fitness Zumba at 9.30am at Memorial Hall, 5 Main St, Pialba. Fitness the fun, friendly way. Beginners welcome.

Inquiries 0416 169 915.

Older Men Unlimited

OLDER Men Unlimited meets on the fourth Monday of each month from 10am at their new venue, the Seagulls RLFC in Bideford St, Torquay.

Please note if there are five Mondays in a month, the club does not meet on the fifth. It is always the fourth Monday. Phone Ross on 4194 0172 for more details.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Indoor bowls – Beginners welcome, 8.30-11am, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, which includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Craft group – Mostly knitting and crocheting but other ideas welcome, 8.30-11.30am, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes coffee/tea and a biscuit.

Cards – 500, beginners welcome, 8.40-11.45am, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Tai Chi – Beginners to advanced welcome, 2-3.30pm, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

PVA monthly meeting

ENJOY a morning of friendship, support and information from the members of Partners of Veterans Association of Australia – Queensland Branch.

The Fraser Coast Support Group of PVA meets on the third Monday of each month, alternating between Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

This month meet at 10am at Maryborough RSL, 163-175 Lennox St, Maryborough.

New members welcome.

For information, phone Alison 4122 4468, 0417 728 260 or PVA on 1300 553 835.

Speak Easy Toastmasters Club

LEARN how to be a leader and speak with confidence by joining the Speak Easy Hervey Bay Toastmasters Club each week from noon at Masonic Lodge, 37 Watson St, Pialba.

For information, visit speakeasyherveybay. toastmastersclubs.org.au or phone Joy on 4125 5489.

Gem and Mineral Club

LEARN how to cut and polish semi-precious stones, facet and silver metal fabrication Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8.30am — noon and Mondays from 5.30-9pm.

The club is at Hillyard Lane (off Zephyr St), Scarness.

Phone 0411 580 465.

Fraser Coast Chorus

JOIN the ladies of Fraser Coast Chorus each week from 6-8.30pm to sing all genres of music.

The ladies are looking for new members to join the group, which performs across the region. Reading music is not essential.

For information, phone Angie on 0467 963 778.

Badminton

HERVEY Bay PCYC offers badminton each Monday and Thursday from 8.30–11am at 9 O’Rourke St, Pialba.

The group is mixed, all ages and skills, and plays on three indoor courts.

Cost is $7. For information, phone Geoff on 0491 625 555.

Hawaiian hula dance

JOIN Leandra for a Hawaiian hula dance class each week at 7pm at Ocean Tree Yoga Studio, 414A Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

Sessions cost $15.

For more information, phone 0418 404 166 or email aloha ohanacontact@gmail.com.

Seniors’ support service

THE Seniors Legal and Support Service is a community service providing free legal advice and support for seniors 60 years and older who are experiencing or are at risk of elder abuse, mistreatment or financial exploitation.

For information, phone 4124 6863 or visit Shop 6, 16 Torquay Rd, Pialba, Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm.

Hawaiian singing and ukulele

COME and learn songs in Hawaiian and English. Attendees can sing or bring their ukulele. Classes are held each week at 12.30pm at the Sportsmen’s Club, 6/10 Pier St, Urangan.

Cost is $5. Phone Leandra on 0418 404 166.

Morning craft group

JOIN the Fraser Coast Artslink Craft Group from 9am — noon at the Arts and Craft Hall, 187 Bideford St, Wondunna.

Share ideas, patterns and knowledge. Everyone is welcome. Cost is $2.

For information, phone Josie on 0408 827 917.

A-Cappella Bay Singers

JOIN the a-cappella barbershop ladies’ rehearsal every Monday at Hervey Bay RSL, Lakes Room, Level 2, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba at 6.45pm.

For information, email membership@herveybay acappellabaysingers.org.

The Church of United Spiritualism of Australia, Hervey Bay branch

THE church welcomes you to join our services held on the first and third Monday of every Month.

Meet at the Senior Citizens Club, Corner of Denman Camp Rd and Totness St, Torquay, from 6.30pm.

Phone Reverend Leanne Prizeman on 0458 928 510.

TUESDAY:

Form assist

NEED help completing or filling in forms?

Help is available at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, each Tuesday morning. Phone 4125 5499 to book an appointment.

Parkinson’s Support Group

Parkinson’s Support Group’s next meeting will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Sticky Fig Cafe Fraser Shores Shopping Centre, Boat Harbour Drive (near Nissen Street lights).

If you have Parkinson’s Disease, are a carer or family member please come along to this enjoyable social morning. Meeting people who understand the challenges you face on your daily journey with this disease. Contact Maryann 07 4128 1339 or mobile 0449 578 652.

Play euchre

ENJOY a game of euchre from 12.45pm at Kondari Hotel, 49–63 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For more information, phone Garry on 0407 371 342.

Play euchre

PLAY Euchre at the Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba every Tuesday and Thursday from 12.30pm.

Cost is $4. For more information, phone Pauline on 0407 461 408.

Slow craft

JOIN the modern “slow craft” movement while learning the traditional crafts of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting, knitting and crocheting.

The Hervey Bay Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists meet each week at Old Schoolhouse, Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah, from 6–9pm.

New members always welcome. For details, phone 0457 366 738.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Coffee ‘n’ chat – First Tuesday of each month, 28<TH>Totness St, Torquay.

Meet a friendly group of people, cost is $2 a session, includes tea/coffee and bring a small plate of food.

Table tennis – Social game, six tables available, all levels, held from 1–4pm, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Reiki and body talk – Half-hour session by appointment only, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 for club members, $8 non-members.

Laughter Club – Fun and exercise for all ages, from 9am. Cost is $4 and includes tea/coffee, biscuit and a ticket in a lucky draw.

Christian meditation

RELAX and unwind during this free ecumenical meditation class held each Tuesday from 8.20–9.20am at St John’s Anglican Church, Doolong Rd, Wondunna.

Phone Sylvia 0498 264 254.

Share discussion

JOIN the Kookaburras Share Discussion Group, a group for investors who are interested in the sharemarket, on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10am at Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba. Fourth Tuesday of the month.

Zumba Super Gold

JOIN Dee for a Zumba Super Gold class from 9.30am at Sugar Coast Village, 208–218 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Beginner steps, great for over-50s. Visitors welcome. Costs $5.

Phone 0401 866 077.

DIY divorce workshop

FREE information sessions on divorce, run by a solicitor, are held monthly in Hervey Bay from 10.30am.

Bookings are essential. Phone 4125 5499 for more information.

WEDNESDAY:

Form assist

NEED help completing or filling in forms? Help is available at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, each Tuesday morning. Phone 4125 5499 to book an appointment.

Over-50s tenpin bowling

JOIN the Hervey Bay Vets for a game of tenpin bowling each week from 12.30pm at Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl, 60-62 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

For more information, phone 4194 0894.

Zumba

JOIN Cheryl for ZClub Dance Fitness Zumba at 9.30am at Memorial Hall, 5 Main St, Pialba.

Fitness the fun, friendly way. Beginners welcome. Inquiries, phone 0416 169 915.

Hervey Bay Photography Club

BEGINNERS to international standard photographers are welcome to join the Hervey Bay Photography Club.

Learn how to capture better images. The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Hervey Bay Bridge Club, corner of Pine and Cypress Streets, Torquay, from 6.30pm.

Phone John on 4124 6002 or visit herveybayphotosgraphyclub.org.

Slow craft

JOIN the modern “slow craft” movement while learning the traditional crafts of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting, knitting and crocheting.

The Hervey Bay Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists meet at Old Schoolhouse, Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah, every Wednesday at 9am. New members always welcome.

Phone 0457 366 738.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Cards – Beginners welcome, hand and foot or pony canasta, 9am-noon, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Low-impact exercise – All levels of fitness, 9-10am, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Indoor bowls – All levels, 12.45-3pm, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Cards – 500, beginners welcome, 12.30-3.45pm, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Play mah-jong

PLAY a friendly game of mah-jong the easy way from 1pm each Wednesday at APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Beginners to advanced players welcome. Cost is $3. For information, phone 4124 8532.