FOOD N GROOVE: Melissa Field and Rachel Sumner have afternoon drinks at Food N Groove. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

What’s on around Coast: Kick off weekend with food stalls, drinks

Jessica Grewal
6th Nov 2020 2:04 PM
Friday

Food n Groove Fridays

What: Relax and watch the sun go down at the end of your week with live entertainment, food stalls, licensed bar and more.

Food n Groove is operating under an approved COVID Safe Event Plan from Queensland Health. Please remember to keep 1.5m from people outside your household, maintain hand hygiene and return to your seat before eating or drinking.

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba

When: 4pm-9pm

Cost: Free entry – However, to comply with COVID Safe restrictions this is a ticketed event.

Last minute tickets can be booked here.

https://frasercoasttickets.com.au/event/food-n-groove-fridays-12052?fbclid=IwAR3af-I076_-lI0IAGbOE516pXZpL6eBCJ9sRR4tqxO0xw7yt0u2IRRZybs

Saturday

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Sunday

Susan River Gel Ball – Special Operation MilSim

What: Special Operation MilSim is more about Australian Military Tactics, Patrolling and Tactics, Defensive Positions, SMEAC, Detailed Missions, Leadership Skills, etc

The organiser will be using the Forward Operation Base (FOB) and the CQB Structure, plus

utilizing the back of a Susan River, bush area.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 8.30am-4.30pm

Note: Players must be 15years and older to participate in this event.

Cost: $50pp (Lunch provided)

Bookings essential to Bob Davis: 0407 769 124

Dragon Boat Come and Try

What: Come and try the quirky watersport

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club

When: 6:30 am – 8:30 am

Cost Free

Organiser: Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club Inc.

Phone 0402213352

Email hbdragonboatclub.gmail.com

Website herveybaydragonboat.wixsite.com

