What’s on around Coast: Kick off weekend with food stalls, drinks
Friday
Food n Groove Fridays
What: Relax and watch the sun go down at the end of your week with live entertainment, food stalls, licensed bar and more.
Food n Groove is operating under an approved COVID Safe Event Plan from Queensland Health. Please remember to keep 1.5m from people outside your household, maintain hand hygiene and return to your seat before eating or drinking.
Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba
When: 4pm-9pm
Cost: Free entry – However, to comply with COVID Safe restrictions this is a ticketed event.
Last minute tickets can be booked here.
https://frasercoasttickets.com.au/event/food-n-groove-fridays-12052?fbclid=IwAR3af-I076_-lI0IAGbOE516pXZpL6eBCJ9sRR4tqxO0xw7yt0u2IRRZybs
Saturday
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Sunday
Susan River Gel Ball – Special Operation MilSim
What: Special Operation MilSim is more about Australian Military Tactics, Patrolling and Tactics, Defensive Positions, SMEAC, Detailed Missions, Leadership Skills, etc
The organiser will be using the Forward Operation Base (FOB) and the CQB Structure, plus
utilizing the back of a Susan River, bush area.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 8.30am-4.30pm
Note: Players must be 15years and older to participate in this event.
Cost: $50pp (Lunch provided)
Bookings essential to Bob Davis: 0407 769 124
Dragon Boat Come and Try
What: Come and try the quirky watersport
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club
When: 6:30 am – 8:30 am
Cost Free
Organiser: Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club Inc.
Phone 0402213352
Email hbdragonboatclub.gmail.com
Website herveybaydragonboat.wixsite.com