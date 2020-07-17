What’s on around the Coast this weekend

Head out to Howard on Saturday morning for a special teddy bear market. Photo: File

Here's what's on the Fraser Coast the weekend.

Saturday July 18

What: Head out to Howard Saturday morning for a special teddy bear-themed markets with live entertainment with Phoebe Jay and visiting vintage and classic cars.

When: 8am to 2pm

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard

Cost: Free entry

What: Hervey Bay's classic Urangan Pier Markets will be open for residents to buy produce, enjoy good food and great live music.

When: 7am to 1pm

Where: Pier Street, Urangan, Hervey Bay

Cost: Free entry

What: Rev up your engines as the Maryborough Speedway welcomes the return of speedway karts.

When: Gates open at 10am, racing starts at 1pm

Where: Maryborough Speed Way, 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, $20 for students, free for children under 12

What: Gatakers Artspace is open for art lovers to gaze at exhibitions including the Fraser Coast Regional Council's art collection or Corley Explorer: Homes of the Fraser Coast.

When: 10am to 2pm

Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough

Cost: Free entry