What’s on around the Coast this weekend
Here's what's on the Fraser Coast the weekend.
Saturday July 18
What: Head out to Howard Saturday morning for a special teddy bear-themed markets with live entertainment with Phoebe Jay and visiting vintage and classic cars.
When: 8am to 2pm
Where: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard
Cost: Free entry
What: Hervey Bay's classic Urangan Pier Markets will be open for residents to buy produce, enjoy good food and great live music.
When: 7am to 1pm
Where: Pier Street, Urangan, Hervey Bay
Cost: Free entry
What: Rev up your engines as the Maryborough Speedway welcomes the return of speedway karts.
When: Gates open at 10am, racing starts at 1pm
Where: Maryborough Speed Way, 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana
Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, $20 for students, free for children under 12
What: Gatakers Artspace is open for art lovers to gaze at exhibitions including the Fraser Coast Regional Council's art collection or Corley Explorer: Homes of the Fraser Coast.
When: 10am to 2pm
Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough
Cost: Free entry