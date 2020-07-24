What’s on around the Coast this weekend

Early Christmas cheer will be on show at the Torquay Beachside Markets this Saturday. Photo: File

FROM mid-year festive cheer to footy and food with new friends, here’s what’s on this weekend on the Fraser Coast.

Saturday July 25

Torquay markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets will be celebrating Christmas in July. This event is perfect for those looking for some festive cheer in these tough times.

When: 7am to 1pm

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Cost: Free entry

Pier markets

What: The long running Urangan Pier Markets continue this Saturday, offering fresh produce, good food and great atmosphere for market goers.

When: 7am to 1pm

Where: Pier St, Urangan

Cost: Free entry

AFL Games

What: The AFL Wide Bay season continues when Bay Power AFC takes on Across the Waves Bundaberg AFC at Keith Dunne Oval.

When: 2pm

Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan

Cost: Free entry

What: Round Three of AFL Wide Bay will also see the Hervey Bay Bombers AFC clash with Brothers Bulldogs AFC.

When: 2pm

Where: Norm Mclean Oval, Wondunna

Cost: Free entry

Sunday July 26

LGBT gathering

What: Qmunity Gays once a month gathering will be held this Sunday, and is place for the Fraser Coast’s LGBT community and friends to catch up in the park. It is BYO food, drinks and chair. Look for the rainbow flags.

When: 12pm to 3pm

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

Cost: Free