What’s on around the Coast this weekend
FROM mid-year festive cheer to footy and food with new friends, here’s what’s on this weekend on the Fraser Coast.
Saturday July 25
Torquay markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets will be celebrating Christmas in July. This event is perfect for those looking for some festive cheer in these tough times.
When: 7am to 1pm
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay
Cost: Free entry
Pier markets
What: The long running Urangan Pier Markets continue this Saturday, offering fresh produce, good food and great atmosphere for market goers.
When: 7am to 1pm
Where: Pier St, Urangan
Cost: Free entry
AFL Games
What: The AFL Wide Bay season continues when Bay Power AFC takes on Across the Waves Bundaberg AFC at Keith Dunne Oval.
When: 2pm
Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan
Cost: Free entry
What: Round Three of AFL Wide Bay will also see the Hervey Bay Bombers AFC clash with Brothers Bulldogs AFC.
When: 2pm
Where: Norm Mclean Oval, Wondunna
Cost: Free entry
Sunday July 26
LGBT gathering
What: Qmunity Gays once a month gathering will be held this Sunday, and is place for the Fraser Coast’s LGBT community and friends to catch up in the park. It is BYO food, drinks and chair. Look for the rainbow flags.
When: 12pm to 3pm
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
Cost: Free