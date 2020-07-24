Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Early Christmas cheer will be on show at the Torquay Beachside Markets this Saturday. Photo: File
Early Christmas cheer will be on show at the Torquay Beachside Markets this Saturday. Photo: File
News

What’s on around the Coast this weekend

Stuart Fast
24th Jul 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM mid-year festive cheer to footy and food with new friends, here’s what’s on this weekend on the Fraser Coast.

Saturday July 25

Torquay markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets will be celebrating Christmas in July. This event is perfect for those looking for some festive cheer in these tough times.
When: 7am to 1pm

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Cost: Free entry

Pier markets

What: The long running Urangan Pier Markets continue this Saturday, offering fresh produce, good food and great atmosphere for market goers.

When: 7am to 1pm

Where: Pier St, Urangan
Cost: Free entry

AFL Games

What: The AFL Wide Bay season continues when Bay Power AFC takes on Across the Waves Bundaberg AFC at Keith Dunne Oval.

When: 2pm

Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan

Cost: Free entry

What: Round Three of AFL Wide Bay will also see the Hervey Bay Bombers AFC clash with Brothers Bulldogs AFC.

When: 2pm

Where: Norm Mclean Oval, Wondunna

Cost: Free entry

Sunday July 26

LGBT gathering

What: Qmunity Gays once a month gathering will be held this Sunday, and is place for the Fraser Coast’s LGBT community and friends to catch up in the park. It is BYO food, drinks and chair. Look for the rainbow flags.

When: 12pm to 3pm
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

Cost: Free

afl wide bay competition fraser coast events urangan markets what's on this weekend
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Accused armed robbers named

        premium_icon UPDATE: Accused armed robbers named

        Crime Police will allege the two men were behind a string of crimes

        Man who lost family in fire finds friend dead

        premium_icon Man who lost family in fire finds friend dead

        News Why a Maryborough magistrate chose not to convict a drug user

        ‘Big burden’ lifted for Coast whale watch operators

        premium_icon ‘Big burden’ lifted for Coast whale watch operators

        News Another sign tide is finally turning for fleet

        Candidates nowhere to be seen just months from election

        premium_icon Candidates nowhere to be seen just months from election

        Politics Major parties yet to declare all candidates