What’s on around the Coast this weekend
THERE is plenty to see and do this weekend on the Fraser Coast, whether its perusing the local markets, the thrill of motor sports or the atmosphere of a Sunday by the sea.
Saturday September 19
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Maryborough Speedway
What: Start your engines with plenty of action at the Maryborough speed way, featuring nostalgia sedans, junior sedans and production sedan racing.
Where: Maryborough Speed Way, 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana QLD 4650
When: Gates open at 10am, racing starts at 4pm and finishes at 10pm.
Cost: Adults $25, pensioners $20, students $20, children under 12 free and family package (two adults, two students) $75.
AFL Wide Bay Preliminary Final
What: The preliminary final for the 2020 will be a heat clash between Bay Power against the Hervey Bay Bombers.
Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan
When: 2pm
Cost: Free Entry
Wide Bay Premier League Round 15
What: Sunbury FC takes on Bargara FC in round 15 of the Wide Bay Premier League.
Where: Federation Park
When: 6pm
Cost: Free entry
Sunday September 20
Nikenbah Markets
What: A family and pet friendly market where you can buy your regular fruit and veg, plants, gifts, clothing, handmade items and much more.
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Hervey Bay
When: 6am to 12pm
Cost: Free Entry
Sunday By The Sea
What: Spread out and enjoy a day of fun under the sun, while you lap up the oceanfront views, live music, market stalls and food vendors.
Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay
When: 10am to 3pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 37th gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
Note: Bookings can be made through their Facebook page.