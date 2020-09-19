What’s on around the Coast this weekend

NIKENBAH MARKETS: Fraser Coast residents turn out to the Nikenbah Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

THERE is plenty to see and do this weekend on the Fraser Coast, whether its perusing the local markets, the thrill of motor sports or the atmosphere of a Sunday by the sea.

Saturday September 19

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Maryborough Speedway

What: Start your engines with plenty of action at the Maryborough speed way, featuring nostalgia sedans, junior sedans and production sedan racing.

Where: Maryborough Speed Way, 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana QLD 4650

When: Gates open at 10am, racing starts at 4pm and finishes at 10pm.

Cost: Adults $25, pensioners $20, students $20, children under 12 free and family package (two adults, two students) $75.

AFL Wide Bay Preliminary Final

What: The preliminary final for the 2020 will be a heat clash between Bay Power against the Hervey Bay Bombers.

Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan

When: 2pm

Cost: Free Entry

Wide Bay Premier League Round 15

What: Sunbury FC takes on Bargara FC in round 15 of the Wide Bay Premier League.

Where: Federation Park

When: 6pm

Cost: Free entry

Sunday September 20

Nikenbah Markets

What: A family and pet friendly market where you can buy your regular fruit and veg, plants, gifts, clothing, handmade items and much more.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Hervey Bay

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free Entry

Sunday By The Sea

What: Spread out and enjoy a day of fun under the sun, while you lap up the oceanfront views, live music, market stalls and food vendors.

Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay

When: 10am to 3pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 37th gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

Note: Bookings can be made through their Facebook page.