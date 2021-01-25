What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

Here is where to celebrate Australia Day and what’s open across the Fraser Coast on the public holiday. Picture: Contributed

A range of community events featuring everything from thong throwing, live music, barbecues and face painting will be held throughout the region to celebrate Australia Day in 2021.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council provided almost $7000 through the Australia Day Events Fund to assist community groups to stage events.

“Australia Day is the perfect day to reflect, respect and celebrate the Australian spirit and the best of this country – our mateship, our sense of community and our resilience,” he said.

The council’s citizenship and Australia Day Awards ceremonies will be held at the Brolga Theatre from 9am on Tuesday January 26.

Numbers will be limited to ensure compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

A livestream link will be posted on the council Facebook page on Monday.

Australia Day events supported by the Fraser Coast Council include:

Australia Day in the Village 2021

What: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum will have children’s games, tractor rides, alpacas, sheep shearing, thong throwing, raffles, sausage sizzle, damper and more.

When/Where: Tuesday, January 26. Starting 9.30am to 3pm at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness

Cost: Entry is free for children and $2 for adults

Burrum Heads community celebration

What: The Progress Association is hosting a breakfast with sausages, bacon, eggs, onion on bread. A flag raising with Village Voices leading the national anthem will occur, followed by the B.H.U.G's playing ukulele while tea and coffee is served.

When/Where: Tuesday January 26. Breakfast from 7am and activities from 8am at the Burrum Heads Community Hall

Cost: Gold coin donation

Australia Day in Poona 2021

What: Morning tea and lunch will be provided by the Poona Community Progress Association. Enjoy time with live music and entertainer Jimmy James, cold drinks, free face painting and competitions with prizes for adults and kids.

When/Where: Tuesday January 26. Morning tea at 10.30am and lunch at 12.30pm at Poona Community Hall

Cost: Free

Community Australia Day

What: Woocoo Historical Society is hosting a community Australia Day with a local cricket match, children's colouring contest, thong throwing, horse shoe game, BYO picnic lunch, drinks and chairs.

When/Where: Tuesday January 26. From 10am to 2pm.

Cost: Free

Splash in the sun

What: Special Needs Fraser Coast have hired out WetSide for an hour allowing those with disabilities and their families to come together and celebrate.

The council also provided support for the 2021 Hervey Bay Squash Club Masters Tournament.

WHAT ELSE IS ON:

Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club

What: All are welcome to the Australia Day mixed triples event followed by a sausage sizzle lunch. Celebrations will continue with thong throwing, damper and lamingtons and more competitions. Prizes for best dressed Aussie bloke and sheila.

When/Where: Tuesday January 26. From 9am at Lennox St, Maryborough.

Cost: $10

Note: Register your interest by calling 4121 4394

Australia Day at Scarness

What: Go down to the Scarness Park stage opposite the Beach House Hotel for entertainment by the Cool Country band and the Fraser Coast Highlanders Pipe Band. Barbecues in the park and the beach close by makes for a fantastic way to spend the day. Bring a chair or rug.

When/Where: Tuesday, January 26. Singing from 9am until mid afternoon

Cost: Free

Live music to relax

What: Bay Central Tavern are hosting a relaxing Australia Day event with live music from Forbidden Road on the deck.

When/Where: Tuesday, January 26. From 1pm at 115 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba

Cost: Free

Cozii Australia Day

What: Visit the team at Cozii for an “epic” $3 sausage sizzle, alcoholic or non-alcoholic frozen slushie, snacks and music being played all day.

When/Where: Tuesday January 26. From 8am at 98 Wharf St, Maryborough

Cost: Free

Australia Day at the Boat Club

What: Enjoy a day at the Hervey Bay Boat Club to celebrate Australia with live music, traditional Australian meal deals and bar specials.

When/Where: Tuesday January 26. Live music from 1pm.

Cost: Free

Gum Tree Lodge and Bush Camp

What: Enjoy some fun at the over 50s bush camp. Decorate your site with an Australian flag and wear your best gear for a sausage sizzle and a thong throwing contest.

When/Where: Gum Tree Lodge and Bush Camp at 159 Howard Heights Road, Howard

Cost: Free

Australia Day at Hervey Bay

What: Celebrate the day with the RSL and you could share in $1000 cash prizes. There will also be hamper raffles, live music with Frank Benn in the bistro and Australian meal specials.

When/Where: Live music from 12pm.

Cost: Free entry

Note: Book your table by calling 4197 7444.

Boardies at the Bayswater

What: Throw on your favourite pair of boardies and get together with your mates for a fair dinkum time. The Bayswater crew will be serving up ice cold drinks, ripper Australian meal specials and live entertainment with Doug Edwards on the veranda.

When/Where: Tuesday January 26. Live entertainment from 1pm to 5pm.

Cost: Free

Note: Book a table in advance by calling 4194 6444.

Australia Day at Miners Arms Hotel

What: Enjoy a free barbecue and live music from Darren Marlow while the kids splash on the water jumping castle. There will be crab races, lots of raffles, a prize for the best dressed male and female and an over 18 game called “toss the boss”.

When/Where: Live music from 12-14pm. Barbecue from 12pm. Crab races from 2pm.

Cost: Free entry