What's on: Auction for surplus items from local businesses

AN AUCTION for surplus items from various businesses across the Fraser Coast will be held on Saturday from 9am.

About 145 items will be up for grabs at the Ellengowan St Depot in Hervey Bay, ranging from trolley jacks to 200 litre plastic drums.

Viewing starts at 8am for a 9am start.

To view the conditions of the sale and a full list of items, go to http://www.frasercoast.qld. gov.au/.

All items must be paid for on site prior to collection.

Items requiring a vehicle for removal shall not be available until completion of the auction. For more information, contact the Fraser Coast Regional Council on 1300 79 49 29.

