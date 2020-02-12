WHAT’S ON: Band history repeated in song

SEE THEM LIVE: The Crowded House & Split Enz Experience is a live show that celebrates the timeless music of these two legendary bands.

IN a celebration of timeless music, The Crowded House & Split Enz Experience is set to rock the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, February 29.

the live show is a two-hour experience incorporating the biggest and best loved hits of the two groups, delivered on stage with the kind of visual splendour and good natured humour you’d expect from the Finn brothers and their bandmates.

The Crowded House and Split Enz Experience is currently touring Australia, keeping the music of Crowded House and Split Enz alive… because, they say, no band ever truly ends.

Making the magic happen is Ben Davies on vocals, keys and guitar, Col Chapman on vocals and bass, Ben Denman on vocals and guitar and Pete Longdon on drums.

Tickets are $20 for RSL members, $25 non-members. Tickets available online at herveybayrsl.com.au or at RSL reception.