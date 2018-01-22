WHAT'S ON: Bus run for Coast's 'By The C' concert

Buses will run between Maryborough and Hervey Bay for the By The C concert next month.

Buses will run between Maryborough and Hervey Bay for the By The C concert next month. Mike Knott BUN181017DUFFYS1

BUSES will run from Maryborough and provide a shuttle service around Hervey Bay during next month's By The C concert.

Events manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Robyn Peach said the buses would provide a low cost option for people to travel to Seafront Oval for the event, which will feature John Farnham, James Reyne, the Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson.

"Two Maryborough buses will depart from McDowell Car Park on the corner of Kent and Lennox streets at 2pm and 3.30pm and return after the concert with the final bus to the heritage city leaving Hervey Bay at 11pm," Mrs Peach said.

"Shuttle buses in Hervey Bay will run on a continuous loop from 2pm till 7pm then less frequently between 7pm and 9pm before ramping up again after the concert finishes about 9.45pm and running until 11pm."

RUNNING LOOP: The bus route map for the upcoming By The C concert in February. Contributed

The Hervey Bay buses will stop at:

. Hervey Bay RSL

. Beach House Hotel

. Torquay Hotel

. Bayswater Bar & Grill

. Kondari Hotel

. Boat Harbour Drive bus stop near Toni Street

. Boat Harbour Drive bus stop near Urangan Street

. Boat Harbour Drive bus stop near Banksia Park Drive

. Bay Central Tavern

The buses cost a gold coin donation each way.

The By The C concert starts 3pm on February 10.