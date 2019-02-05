What's on: Busy times ahead for the Bay library

BOOK WORMS: Mayor George Seymour joins in reading with some young library members at the Hervey Bay Library.

REGUALR CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS:

THE regular school term-based programs at the Hervey Bay Library started back on February 4.

Toddler Time will restart for 2019 on Mondays at 10am and 11am, Storytime on Tuesdays at the new start times of 9.30, 10.30 and 11.30 and Thursday Rattle and Rhyme at 10.30am.

Friday Rattle and Rhyme sessions will be held at 9.30 and 10.30, and Saturday Storytime at 10.30 will continue as they have throughout the summer.

Sessions are free and no bookings are required. It's a great way to introduce your child/ren to reading and a lifelong love of books, as well as meet other children and parents. Please join us.

STEAM CLUB:

THIS is a new weekly program with exclusive activities across sciences, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. All children eight years and over are encouraged to put on their thinking caps, come along to explore, invent, tinker and problem solve with each session based around a common theme. Attendees must be eight years or older. STEAM CLUB will be held every Wednesday afternoon during school term, from 3.30 to 4.30pm at the Hervey Bay Library.

There are no bookings required. A parent or guardian must sign in child if under 12 years with consent/enrolment form essential.

TWEENTOPIA:

Junior Book Club starts back on February 18 and continues on the third Monday of each month (except over school holidays). Do you like to read, share and talk books, discuss your favourite authors and review the latest movies and magazines? Join Tweentopia to swap and recommend books, meet friends and play games.

Be the first to see new books that have been added to our collection. Third Monday of the Month from 3.30pm-4.30pm. Bookings essential.

FREE MEDITATION:

Raja Yoga Mediation presented by Annemarie De Seriere, a member of Brahma Kumaris, a global not-for-profit spiritual community is offering free mediation programs.

It is a chair based meditation with no need for special postures, mantras or clothing. The first session for 2019 is at The Hervey Bay Library on Friday, February 1, from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Then to be held on the first and thrid Friday of the month. Come and help reclaim your inner power, take control of your own life, live more happily, calmly and productively. Bookings are required. You can book online via Eventbrite or phone 4197 4220.

COCHLEAR SUPPORT GROUP:

A member of CICADA (Cochlear Implant Club and Advisory Association) Queensland, this support group is a non-profit volunteer organisation which meets at the Hervey Bay Library on the first Saturday of each month from 1.30-3.30pm. Everyone is welcome. No bookings are required.

DIGI HELP DROP IN SESSIONS:

Have you got a new or old device and have a simple question you want answered? Hervey Bay Library now has Digi Help Drop In sessions from 1pm to 3pm on Thursdays in the Creative Space.

These are short personal sessions of no longer than 10 minutes, to assist you to troubleshoot access to things like emails and social media sites.

Please be ready with your password and email address. Software installations and hardware fixes will not be included. No bookings required.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR A LONG LIFE WITH FRANCO BERRINO:

Franco was born in 1944 in Italy, is a world renowned doctor and epidemiologist.

His extensive research shows the usefulness of a correct diet to avoid the onset of cancer. In 2015 he founded La Grande Via, an association created to promote initiatives aimed at assisting disease prevention and healthy longevity by adopting the traditional Mediterranean diet, maintaining physical activity and meditation. This talk will be held at the USC Lecture Theatre at 10am on Thursday, February 14. Booking are essential.

DYING WITH DIGNITY:

THIS is a community information session presented by DWDQ member Phil Browne.

Queensland Parliament has begun an inquiry into whether Voluntary Assisted Dying should be legalised, and the inquiry MPs want to hear your views.

Come and learn how to have your say. Victoria has passed Voluntary Assisted Dying into law, and WA is set to also introduce a bill. Polls show overwhelming support, so let's make it law in Qld. This session will be held Friday, February 15, from 2pm to 3pm. Bookings are essential on 41974220.