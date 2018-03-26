Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New waterslides at WetSide - Isaak Stanley,13, from Gympie and Jazmin Edmondstone,11, from Canberra about to test the new waterslides.
New waterslides at WetSide - Isaak Stanley,13, from Gympie and Jazmin Edmondstone,11, from Canberra about to test the new waterslides. Alistair Brightman
News

WHAT'S ON: Changes to WetSide Water Park's opening times

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Mar 2018 5:00 PM

AS HUNDREDS of tourists prepare to descend upon the Fraser Coast, WetSide's waterslides will once again be open to the public on a daily basis.

The popular slides, opened in December last year, will be available for use from 10am-5pm during the school holidays.

Riders must be at least 1.2m tall and follow all instructions while riding

The following changes to WetSide's opening times will take place from March 29:

WetSide Water Park

Cost: Free

Times: Seven days a week from 10am-5pm

Closed ANZAC Day, Christmas Day, and annual maintenance from May to early September

WetSide waterslides

Cost: $5 for 10 rides (EFTPOS available), sales close 4pm

Times: Times: Seven days a week from 10am-5pm

Closed ANZAC Day, Christmas Day, and annual maintenance from May to early September

FlipSide board rider

Cost: $6 (EFTPOS available), sales close 4pm

Times: Seven days a week from 10am-5pm

Closed ANZAC Day and Christmas Day

Fountain light show

Cost: Free

Times: Friday and Saturday nights through the school holidays

For school group bookings of the park and slides, complete a booking request form here and return to wetside@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

Related Items

Show More
fccommunity fcwhatson fraser coast waterslides wetside water park
Fraser Coast Chronicle
How lottery wins are creating a spike for Coast newsagents

How lottery wins are creating a spike for Coast newsagents

News LOTTERY luck may create small fortunes for locals, but the region's newsagents are often the real winners.

  • 26th Mar 2018 6:00 PM
Your favourite restaurant on the Fraser Coast is...

Your favourite restaurant on the Fraser Coast is...

News Sitting in number two position was The Dock Hervey Bay.

Anembo Lake dredging hinges on council vote

Anembo Lake dredging hinges on council vote

Council News A plan to dredge the lake will go to a vote on Wednesday.

Meet Hervey Bay's newest chiropractor

Meet Hervey Bay's newest chiropractor

News He has helped people around the globe.

Local Partners