WHAT'S ON: Changes to WetSide Water Park's opening times
AS HUNDREDS of tourists prepare to descend upon the Fraser Coast, WetSide's waterslides will once again be open to the public on a daily basis.
The popular slides, opened in December last year, will be available for use from 10am-5pm during the school holidays.
Riders must be at least 1.2m tall and follow all instructions while riding
The following changes to WetSide's opening times will take place from March 29:
WetSide Water Park
Cost: Free
Times: Seven days a week from 10am-5pm
Closed ANZAC Day, Christmas Day, and annual maintenance from May to early September
WetSide waterslides
Cost: $5 for 10 rides (EFTPOS available), sales close 4pm
Times: Times: Seven days a week from 10am-5pm
Closed ANZAC Day, Christmas Day, and annual maintenance from May to early September
FlipSide board rider
Cost: $6 (EFTPOS available), sales close 4pm
Times: Seven days a week from 10am-5pm
Closed ANZAC Day and Christmas Day
Fountain light show
Cost: Free
Times: Friday and Saturday nights through the school holidays
For school group bookings of the park and slides, complete a booking request form here and return to wetside@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.