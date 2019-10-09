WHAT'S ON: Charity to snag funds for struggling farmers

Hervey Bay Uniting Church Reverend Luke Smallwood is calling for the Hervey Bay Community to help drought affected farmers by attending the Outback BBQ this Saturday.

QUEENSLAND farmers struggling with the effects of drought are holding on to their homes by their fingertips, as they struggle to feed any remaining stock or grow crops.

It's a heart-breaking crisis the Hervey Bay Uniting Church community wants to help ease.

The church is answering the call of farmers by hosting a Great Outback BBQ Campaign at the church this Saturday.

The campaign has been launched by Australia's oldest bush charity, Frontier Services, which warns that the need for on-the-ground support for farmers has never been greater.

"The stories of farmers struggling with the effect of drought are heartbreaking," Hervey Bay Uniting Church BBQ organiser Luke Smallwood said.

"Hosting an Outback BBQ is a great way that we in the city can help those in the bush.

"We call on others in our community to host their own Great Outback BBQ and make a difference".

Frontier Services National director Jannine Jackson said not only were farmers facing severe financial and physical stress from dealing with devastating drought and floods, they were doing it alone.

"Social isolation is the silent stress," Ms Jackson said.

"Not many understand that these farmers face weeks and weeks with no face-to-face contact and no one to talk to.

"It is so important that contact is made when times are tough and that is what we do. In many remote locations we are the only agency who remains."

The event will be held at the church, at the corner of Tavistock and Exeter Sts, Torquay, from 9am-2pm.

The day will include the big barbecue, radio control cars, car display, jumping castles and mixed stalls.

Frontier Services is asking Australians to hold a Great Outback BBQ to promote mateship and show their solidarity with farmers doing it tough. Register at greatoutbackbbq.com.au.