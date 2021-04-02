What’s on: Easter markets, circus and more

Find out what’s on the Fraser Coast this Easter weekend.

Find out what’s on the Fraser Coast this Easter weekend.

If you are yet to decide what to do this Easter long weekend, here’s some ideas.

For a list of Easter church services, click here.

Saturday April 3

Urangan Markets

What: Urangan‘s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay. The markets this weekend have an Easter theme, with the Easter bunny expected to be there.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Howard Easter Markets

What: Travel to Howard for a market filled with food, stalls and fun for the whole family. The Easter bunny will also be making a special appearance sometime after 9:30am at the markets.

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, Steley Street, Howard

When: 7am to midday

Cost: Free entry

Easter Sunday April 4

Dragon Boating Come and Try

What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.

Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655

When: 6:30am to 8:30am

Cost: Free

Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the come and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.

Nikenbah Markets

What: Travel to Nikenbah for a family and pet friendly market where you can buy fruit, vegetables plants, clothing, gifts and handmade items while enjoying live music and fresh food.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

All Weekend

Lennon Brothers Circus

What: Roll up to see the Lennon Brothers Circus which has recently arrived in Hervey Bay. Marvel at trapeze artists, jugglers and other circus performers over this long weekend.

Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay

When: Friday 7pm, Saturday 3pm and 7pm, Sunday 11am, 3pm.

Tickets can be purchased here.