What's On: Eight ways to explore the Fraser Coast

IT'S WHALE WATCH SEASON: Get up close with the majestic giants by heading along to a tour.

WINTER is one of the best times to visit the Fraser Coast. Whether you love nature and exploring, or are a history buff, there is something for everyone.

Go whale watching

The Fraser Coast is arguably the best place in Australia to go whale watching. The gentle giants have started coming into Hervey Bay to swim and play, and are putting on quite a show for spectators. Book a tour with a whale watch operator and see the majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

Where: Whale Bay Marina on Bucaneer Dr, Urangan

Explore the Esplanade

The Esplanade in Hervey Bay stretches for 11km from Point Vernon to Urangan. Ride a bike or stroll along to see our beautiful shoreline, discover our cafes, shops, and the range of activities on offer. There's free outdoor exercise equipment to try too.

Walk to the end of the Urangan Pier

Built in 1917 for exportation of sugar and coal, the Urangan Pier has turned into a popular fishing location. Stretching 800m into the water, the structure allows shore-based anglers to fish in deeper waters. And if you did not bring a rod, walk along the pier and make sure to keep your eyes out for pelicans who like to entertain guests.

Fraser Island

Why not make a day-trip to the world's largest sand island? Find yourself in pure utopia by taking a barge or a water taxi to the world famous Fraser Island. Visit the beautiful Lake McKenzie, take a photo next to the Maheno Shipwreck, or get a bird's eye view of the island with a flight.

Maryborough Story Trail

The author of Mary Poppins, PL Travers, was born in Maryborough in 1899. A trail of public artworks celebrating the rich history and colourful characters from Maryborough has been set up, including aspects of Mary Poppins. There's a statue of the famous nanny on the corner of Richmond and Kent Sts and our Mary Poppins traffic lights - popular photo opportunities.

A free tour of Maryborough starts at Maryborough Town Hall at 9am, Monday to Friday.

Mary Poppins (Carmel Murdoch) with the statue at Kent and Richmond Sts. Alistair Brightman

Reefworld

Get up and personal with a range of sea critters including baby sharks, eels, and green sea turtles who love a pat on the back. The aquarium is located next to the Waterfront Restaurant, with special deals available for entry into both.

Where: Corner of Kent and Pulgul Sts, Urangan

Historical Village and Museum

Treadle the 100-year-old lathe, make your own wooden souvenir, or try your hand at piecing a sisal rope. Head back in time at this Hervey Bay historical village. Open Friday and Saturday 1-4.30pm, and Sundays from 10.30am-4.30pm.

Where: 13 Zephyr St, Scarness

Wildlife sanctuary

The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary in Maryborough has a vast variety of Australian native animals including Winston the wedge-tailed eagle and Spirit the rare white dingo. It is open daily 10am-5pm.

Where: 31 Mungar Rd, Maryborough

MARKETS

Marina Twilight Markets

When: Friday, 2.30pm-7.30pm

Where: Marina, Buccaneer Dr, Urangan

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets

When: Saturday, 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

Torquay Beachside Markets

When: Saturday, 8am-1pm

Where: Aqua Vue, Torquay Esplanade

Burrum Heads Markets

When: Saturday, 7am-noon

Where: Corner of Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St, Burrum Heads