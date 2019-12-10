WHAT’S ON: Everything you need to know about Bay carols

The Carols by candlelight organisng committee, Luke Strochnetter, Ross Davies and Stephanie Baker, Neil Ensbey, Brodie Millar and Julie Terry, are looking forward to bringing the carols to fruitionon December 14. Photo: Cody Fox

AN 8000-strong crowd is expected to jingle all the way to Seafront Oval this Saturday for the Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight.

Carols co-ordinator Julie Terry said the iconic event, which had been a feature of Christmas celebrations in the region for more than 30 years, was a proud tradition in Hervey Bay.

Mrs Terry is looking forward to bringing the carols "home" to Seafront Oval, after redevelopment of the oval last year resulted in the carols being moved to the Hervey Bay Sports Club Oval but was then cancelled due to the weather.

"We're looking forward to being back at the Seafront Oval - it's the home of the carols and I think the atmosphere down there is quite special," Mrs Terry said.

"If we are under the stars down on the oval by the sea, I just think it adds something special to the event."

Mrs Terry is eager to see residents and visitors come together for the family-orientated event.

"It's a time to connect with our family, friends and community, a time to reach out to others with love and hope," she said.

Ms Terry said the free event was organised by the Christian Churches of Hervey Bay as a gift to the community.

An early program for all the family will start at 5.30-6.30pm with a range of local performers, including John Corowa, Island Breeze, Fraser Coast Dance School and an appearance by Santa.

The traditional carols program will start at 7pm.

Due to current fire bans, Mrs Terry said the fireworks display had been cancelled.

She said funds allocated for the display would go to Drought Angels.

You can bring a picnic dinner or purchase food from the many stalls on site set up by local vendors and charity groups.

Glow candles will be available for sale, with money raised going towards chaplaincy and religious instruction programs in Fraser Coast state schools.

There will also be an opportunity for the community to donate to the Salvation Army's STAND appeal, which is providing support to those affected by the drought and recent fires.

The event is organised by volunteers from the local Christian Churches and sponsored and supported by Hervey Bay RSL, local businesses, Fraser Coast Regional Council and Fraser Coast Events and Tourism.

RSL CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

When: Saturday, December 14.

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba.

Road closures

A SECTION of the Esplanade will be closed from Taylor St, to Main St during the Carols by Candlelight from 5pm-9pm.

(Local traffic only access from Taylor St to the car park closest to the oval for residents/disabled/Drop Off zone (turn around). Detours around the closure will operate via Main St, Torquay Rd and Taylor . Those attending are advised to make use of the parking available around the site.