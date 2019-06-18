WHAT'S ON: Find your inner peace for free

POISED AND READY: Twenty Sahaja Yoga Meditation practitioners will visit the Fraser Coast in July as part of an Australian tour, introducing the public to the importance of meditation in their daily lives.

FREE meditation workshops being held in Hervey Bay next month will give residents the chance to discover "mental silence".

This workshop is being run in connection with the Meditate Australia Tour - a nationwide initiative of Sahaja Yoga Meditation.

During the tour, 150local and international practitioners of all ages will travel across Australia, introducing the public to the importance of meditation in their daily lives.

Spokeswoman Alexandra Vernier said 20 of these practitioners would visit the region on July 13 to share the experience and well-known benefits of meditation with local residents.

She said the two-hour instructional program would include an introduction into the practice of Sahaja Yoga Meditation, followed by a guided meditation with a Q&A session.

"Meditation is most easily understood through personal experience," MsVernier said.

"Many know the benefits but lack an opportunity or the motivation to start.

"All of us on the tour have personally experienced the benefits of daily meditation - reduced stress, better sleep, improved well-being and a greater understanding of oneself - and now are keen to 'pay it forward' as a community service."

Ms Vernier believes meditation is a crucial personal experience that should be made accessible to everyone, which is why The Meditate Australia initiative will always be provided free of charge.

"Sahaja Yoga Meditation is a state of 'mental silence' where one is fully aware of their surroundings but free of unnecessary thoughts and worries that lead to much of life's stresses and anxieties," she said.

The sessions will be held at various venues around Hervey Bay. Visit www. meditateaustralia.com.au.

