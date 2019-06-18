Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POISED AND READY: Twenty Sahaja Yoga Meditation practitioners will visit the Fraser Coast in July as part of an Australian tour, introducing the public to the importance of meditation in their daily lives.
POISED AND READY: Twenty Sahaja Yoga Meditation practitioners will visit the Fraser Coast in July as part of an Australian tour, introducing the public to the importance of meditation in their daily lives. contributed
Whats On

WHAT'S ON: Find your inner peace for free

Kerrie Alexander
by
18th Jun 2019 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FREE meditation workshops being held in Hervey Bay next month will give residents the chance to discover "mental silence".

This workshop is being run in connection with the Meditate Australia Tour - a nationwide initiative of Sahaja Yoga Meditation.

During the tour, 150local and international practitioners of all ages will travel across Australia, introducing the public to the importance of meditation in their daily lives.

Spokeswoman Alexandra Vernier said 20 of these practitioners would visit the region on July 13 to share the experience and well-known benefits of meditation with local residents.

She said the two-hour instructional program would include an introduction into the practice of Sahaja Yoga Meditation, followed by a guided meditation with a Q&A session.

"Meditation is most easily understood through personal experience," MsVernier said.

"Many know the benefits but lack an opportunity or the motivation to start.

"All of us on the tour have personally experienced the benefits of daily meditation - reduced stress, better sleep, improved well-being and a greater understanding of oneself - and now are keen to 'pay it forward' as a community service."

Ms Vernier believes meditation is a crucial personal experience that should be made accessible to everyone, which is why The Meditate Australia initiative will always be provided free of charge.

"Sahaja Yoga Meditation is a state of 'mental silence' where one is fully aware of their surroundings but free of unnecessary thoughts and worries that lead to much of life's stresses and anxieties," she said.

The sessions will be held at various venues around Hervey Bay. Visit www. meditateaustralia.com.au.

MEDITATION WORKSHOPS

  • When: Saturday, July 13
  • Where: Neighbourhood Centre, Urangan Community Centre and Urangan Pier Park from 11am-1pm and Scarness Park from 3-5pm
  • Cost: Free

More Stories

fcnews fcwhatson hervey bay independent meditation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Spacious home in Torquay available now

    premium_icon RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Spacious home in Torquay available now

    Property This spacious two-storey home is walking distance from the beach.

    • 18th Jun 2019 3:25 PM
    SENTENCED: Man rams girlfriend's car in 'persistent' attack

    premium_icon SENTENCED: Man rams girlfriend's car in 'persistent' attack

    News The man rammed the woman's car so hard it spun around

    • 18th Jun 2019 2:39 PM
    Long battle to secure Bay nurse has been won

    premium_icon Long battle to secure Bay nurse has been won

    Health Meet the new Parkinson's specialist nurse at a special meeting.

    • 18th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    MAKING A SPLASH: Council flags overhauls to Coast pools

    premium_icon MAKING A SPLASH: Council flags overhauls to Coast pools

    Council News It follows major announcements for a water play park in M'boro