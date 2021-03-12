WHAT’S ON: Fraser Coast events this weekend

Barbara Watkins of Brisbane browses the stalls at the Fraser Coast Antiques and Collectables Fair in Maryborough in 2016. The fair is on again this weekend for 2021. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Looking for something to do this weekend?

From antique fairs, sports to regular markets, the Fraser Coast has plenty to see and do this weekend.

Saturday March 13

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan‘s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Fraser Coast Cricket

What: The penultimate game of the Fraser Coast Seniors cricket competition is on this Saturday between Ausrocks and the Bushrangers. The winner will face the Cavaliers in the grand final.

Where: Newtown Oval, Maryborough

When: 12:30pm

Cost: Free

Wide Bay Premier League

What: Two Wide Bay Premier League matches will be played on the Fraser Coast this weekend. Granville FC takes on Diggers FC in Maryborough, while Fraser Flames FC takes on SC Corinthians in Hervey Bay.

Where: Granville FC vs. Diggers FC at Canning Park, Granville. Fraser Flames FC vs. SC Corinthians at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

When: Both matches start at 6pm

Cost: Free



Sunday March 14

Dragon Boating Come and Try

What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.

Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655

When: 6:30am to 8:30am

Cost: Free

Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the come and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.

Koala Markets

What: The Koala Markets are on for March in Urangan. Here people can buy hidden gems, arts, craft, cakes and jams.

Where: 9 – 11 Kruger Court, Urangan

When: 8am to 1pm

Cost: Free

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 58th gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

More information here.

All Weekend

Fraser Coast Antiques and Collectables Fair

What: Head down to the Maryborough Showgrounds to buy some treasures from the past. Militaria, vintage fashion, jewellery, paintings and lots more will be on sale.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

When: Saturday, 9am to 3pm. Sunday 9am to 2pm

Cost: Adults $8, children under 14 enter for free