WHAT’S ON: Fraser Coast events this weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend?
From antique fairs, sports to regular markets, the Fraser Coast has plenty to see and do this weekend.
Saturday March 13
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan‘s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Fraser Coast Cricket
What: The penultimate game of the Fraser Coast Seniors cricket competition is on this Saturday between Ausrocks and the Bushrangers. The winner will face the Cavaliers in the grand final.
Where: Newtown Oval, Maryborough
When: 12:30pm
Cost: Free
Wide Bay Premier League
What: Two Wide Bay Premier League matches will be played on the Fraser Coast this weekend. Granville FC takes on Diggers FC in Maryborough, while Fraser Flames FC takes on SC Corinthians in Hervey Bay.
Where: Granville FC vs. Diggers FC at Canning Park, Granville. Fraser Flames FC vs. SC Corinthians at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.
When: Both matches start at 6pm
Cost: Free
Sunday March 14
Dragon Boating Come and Try
What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.
Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655
When: 6:30am to 8:30am
Cost: Free
Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the come and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.
Koala Markets
What: The Koala Markets are on for March in Urangan. Here people can buy hidden gems, arts, craft, cakes and jams.
Where: 9 – 11 Kruger Court, Urangan
When: 8am to 1pm
Cost: Free
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 58th gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
More information here.
All Weekend
Fraser Coast Antiques and Collectables Fair
What: Head down to the Maryborough Showgrounds to buy some treasures from the past. Militaria, vintage fashion, jewellery, paintings and lots more will be on sale.
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds
When: Saturday, 9am to 3pm. Sunday 9am to 2pm
Cost: Adults $8, children under 14 enter for free