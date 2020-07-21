What’s on Fraser Coast weather radar after warm days

WEATHER WINDOW: Scarness beach looks inviting, even during the winter.

THE recent warm weather on the Fraser Coast has been a welcome reprieve from cold snaps but it won't last.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said a northerly wind had brought the warm air down from the equator, warming the coast.

It won't last, he said, with temperatures dropping later in the week and rain predicted.

Tuesday is expected to have a minimum of 10 degrees for Maryborough and a minimum of 11 degrees for Hervey Bay.

Both locations will have a maximum of 22 degrees.

There is a low chance of rain for Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to have a minimum of 11 degrees for Maryborough and 12 degrees for Hervey Bay.

The maximum is predicted to be 21 degrees and there is a very high chance of rain.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature is expected to be 11 degrees for Maryborough and Hervey Bay, with a very high chance of rain again.

The maximum is expected to be 17 degrees for Hervey Bay and 18 degrees for Maryborough.

On Friday, both cities have a predicted a minimum of 12 degrees and a maximum of 22 degrees, with an 80 per cent chance of rain.

Saturday is expected to be a wet day, while on Sunday the chance of rain drops to 40 per cent.