What's On: Help refuge celebrate 40 years on Saturday

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge 40th birthday funday - Maree Hill, Mel Wilks, Nikki Richards and Heather Leyton and Axel the dog and Sunny the cat.

MAREE Hill has been at the heart of the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge since the very beginning in 1977.

So seeing the refuge celebrate its 40th anniversary this Saturday will be an emotional event for the animal lover.

Mrs Hill's mother and father were caretakers of the Nikenbah-based refuge when it first opened.

"I moved out with mum and dad to the refuge at the beginning of July 1977,” Mrs Hill said.

"The house at the time was run down.

"The very first kennel was built by the end of 1977 and over the years we kept building the dream of expanding the refuge and finding ways to raise funds.”

In 1984, Mrs Hill had the idea to start the Nikenbah markets to help raise money to cover the cost of running the refuge.

It is now held on the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month and is one of Hervey Bay's most loved markets.

"We held our very first market in April 1984 with 27 stalls,” she said.

"We now have 227 stalls.”

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge 40th birthday funday - (L) Mel Wilks and Maree Hill with Zephyr. Alistair Brightman

The market is the main fundraiser for the refuge.

"All the money goes into the refuge, no one here is paid a wage at all,” Mrs Hill said.

"They're all extremely dedicated and caring volunteers with a passion for helping animals.”

The 40th anniversary celebration runs from 10am-2pm on Saturday.

There will be jumping castles, clowns, camel rides, face-painting, belly dancers and a free birthday cake for everyone to enjoy.

"What you see out here only exists because of the community and all our volunteers,” Mrs Hill said.

"I know my mum and dad would be proud of all the people that are here continuing their work.”

The refuge is located at on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.