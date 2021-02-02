WHAT’S ON: How you can learn more about the region’s wetlands

Learning how to take care of injured turtles or cruising along the Great Sandy Strait are just two of the activities offered on the Fraser Coast to celebrate World Wetlands Day this month.

Mayor George Seymour said the Fraser Coast was fortunate to be home to the Great Sandy Strait wetlands.

“It is one of five Ramsar Wetlands in Queensland which has an international importance.”

“This places us in an important position of responsibility to preserve its many significant values.

“To celebrate 50 years of Ramsar and remind ourselves of the many reasons our Great Sandy Strait Ramsar Wetland is so precious, Council has partnered with Qld Wetlands Program, Burnett Mary Regional Group and local conservation groups to organise a range of activities for the community to participate in.”

Activities include ‘Find a Frog’ excursions where residents can help photograph or record calls of frogs they encounter; guided walks to learn about mangrove species, a turtle workshop in Poona and a Great Sandy Strait Boat Cruise.

“I want to encourage all Fraser Coast residents to get involved and explore our wonderful wetlands in February,” Cr Seymour said.

To get involved with any of the activities, check the Council’s website for more details and RSVP quickly as numbers are limited.

The celebration will also include a month-long photography competition with three double passes to go whale watching up for grabs.

To enter, residents of all ages, need to send in a photo of one of the many beautiful wetlands from around the region.

A list of easy to explore wetlands is available on Council’s website.

