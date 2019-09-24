WHAT'S ON: Jazz up your weekend with tunes from Girl Friday

MOVE AND GROOVE: Coming to the Hervey Bay RSL is popular Sunny Coast jazz and blues band Girl Friday.

TALENT continues to shine on stage at the Hervey Bay Jazz Club, with Sunshine Coast locals Girl Friday.

In August, the audience was captivated by the emerging talent of sultry voiced Nicole Pate, a local performer who is sure to keep on impressing her audiences.

Tomorrow night's performers keep the talent coming with Girl Friday, a popular part of the Sunny Coast jazz and blues scene since 2016.

Girl Friday has gathered an army of loyal fans who come out to listen to their smooth standards and cool originals. Michele G fronts the quartet with her dulcet tones and deep lyrics and has been likened to Ella Fitzgerald and Aretha Franklin.

With her soulful delivery honed over years of performing, Michelle has worked extensively in Australia and Europe.

It's the actress in her that extracts the meaning from every tune, experience gained during her time treading the boards on the UK musical theatre scene.

Her partner in crime is established bassist/guitarist Logan McIvor, an accomplished musician and songwriter who performs everything from Brubeck to Bacharach and beyond.

Making up the remainder of the quartet are Calvin Hunter, with his sensual sax solos adding spice to every tune, and jazz drummer Peter Coombs.

The show starts at 7pm on Friday, September 27, at the Hervey Bay RSL. Tickets are $20 for jazz club members and $25 for non-members.