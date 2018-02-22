Menu
RETURNING CONCERT: Justice Crew will take to the stage at Hervey Bay Stockland on Saturday.
WHAT'S ON: Justice Crew coming back to Hervey Bay

Blake Antrobus
22nd Feb 2018 10:36 AM

AUSTRALIAN pop group Justice Crew will return to Hervey Bay this weekend for a performance struggling Wide Bay youth.

Joined by local artist DMinor, the musicians will raise funds for Musicians Making a Difference, an organisation designed to change the lives of people through music, dance and mentoring from industry professionals.

A concert at Hervey Bay Stockland will take place from 12.30pm on Saturday.

Optus Hervey Bay franchisee Jim Carew, whose store donated $5000 to the program, said it was an influential program in improving the lives of young people.

"MMAD is a program that can help young adults in Hervey Bay improve their lives by overcoming challenges and remove destructive patterns that have been caused by a variety of negative influences," Mr Carew said.

MMAD chief executive Dominic Brook said he was pleased to see the musicians come so far for a good cause.

"Justice Crew helped start the free MMAD dance & mentoring program in 2006, and it is so good to see them all coming up to Hervey Bay to contribute to these life changing programs," Mr Brook said.

Performers will sign autographs and take pictures after the concert.

You can donate to the MMAD program by clicking here.

 

The Fraser Coast Chronicle's Inge Hansen parties with Justice Crew.
