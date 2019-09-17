Bay children can reel in a prize without hooking a fish

A FISHING competition and family fun day will be held this Sunday in honour of one of Hervey Bay's most iconic attractions.

The annual Fraser Lions Pier Festival will be held to celebrate the pier's history, with the Boat Club Fishing Club's fishing competition and family-focused activities in the Pier Park precinct during the day.

All proceeds will go to the Fraser Lions Club of Hervey Bay.

A fierce fishing competition will be held from 6am, which is one of the Lions Club's biggest annual fundraisers.

Organiser George Duck said the competition was open to all residents, with the wetting of lines to start from 6am.

All fish must be caught from the pier and weighed in before the presentations at 1.30pm.

"The festival kicks off with a fishing competition with lots of prizes for those involved," Mr Duck said.

"You can enter the Pier Festival Fishing Competition at the entrance to the pier from 6am and you can also buy tickets in a huge multi-draw raffle drawn at the presentations in the afternoon.

"Usually every child at the presentation goes home with a prize.

"They do not have to catch a fish to win, as there are lots of random draws and hundreds of prizes to win."

The festival will run from 9am-3pm with market stalls, a magician, rides, jumping castles, raffles and more.

Entry into the fishing competition is $5 for seniors and $2 for juniors.

For more information, phone George Duck on 0407 663 578. For stall bookings phone Lawrie West on 0448 358 289.