Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JOURNEY INTO LITERATURE: These four books will feature in a series of library talks across the Fraser Coast from next week.
JOURNEY INTO LITERATURE: These four books will feature in a series of library talks across the Fraser Coast from next week. Contributed
Council News

WHAT'S ON: Learn about the Fraser Coast's iconic literature

Blake Antrobus
by
7th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

GET an in-depth understanding of the Fraser Coast's history with a series of upcoming talks at the region's libraries this month.

Acting mayor George Seymour will host a session on a series of local books published in the 1950s and 60s at the Hervey Bay Library next week.

Another session has been scheduled for the Maryborough Library on March 27.

The books include Queensland Wildlfowers by Kathleen McArthur (1959), The Legends of Moonie Jarl by Wilf Reeves and Olga Miller (1964), We Are Going by Kath Walker (1964) and Life on the Australian Seashore by Gwladys McKeon (1966).

Cr Seymour said the books have a local connection to the Fraser Coast.

"These four books represent a crucial period in our history where Queenslanders were no longer looking back to England for inspiration but finding it here," he said.

"Through poetry, wildlife study, and Indigenous stories, these hardback books preserve a moment in time for Queensland's development."

The presentations will be held at the Hervey Bay library on March 14 at 2pm, and the Maryborough Library on March 27 at 1pm.

Related Items

Show More
fccommunity fccouncil fcwhatson fraser coast library
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Drugs, drug utensils found at Howard property

Drugs, drug utensils found at Howard property

Crime A 41-YEAR-OLD Howard man will face court later this month after he was allegedly caught with drugs and drug utensils.

COURT: Drunk teacher flees cops

COURT: Drunk teacher flees cops

Crime She blew an alcohol reading of .205.

Law leads Pirates to second with top-quality golf

Law leads Pirates to second with top-quality golf

Golf She finished tied fourth at the three-round, River Landing Classic.

Coast drug syndicate busted: $200k of drugs seized

Coast drug syndicate busted: $200k of drugs seized

News Plants the 'biggest seen' wiped off streets

Local Partners