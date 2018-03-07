WHAT'S ON: Learn about the Fraser Coast's iconic literature

JOURNEY INTO LITERATURE: These four books will feature in a series of library talks across the Fraser Coast from next week.

GET an in-depth understanding of the Fraser Coast's history with a series of upcoming talks at the region's libraries this month.

Acting mayor George Seymour will host a session on a series of local books published in the 1950s and 60s at the Hervey Bay Library next week.

Another session has been scheduled for the Maryborough Library on March 27.

The books include Queensland Wildlfowers by Kathleen McArthur (1959), The Legends of Moonie Jarl by Wilf Reeves and Olga Miller (1964), We Are Going by Kath Walker (1964) and Life on the Australian Seashore by Gwladys McKeon (1966).

Cr Seymour said the books have a local connection to the Fraser Coast.

"These four books represent a crucial period in our history where Queenslanders were no longer looking back to England for inspiration but finding it here," he said.

"Through poetry, wildlife study, and Indigenous stories, these hardback books preserve a moment in time for Queensland's development."

The presentations will be held at the Hervey Bay library on March 14 at 2pm, and the Maryborough Library on March 27 at 1pm.